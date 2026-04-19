11 Best Sam’s Club Spring Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best spring decor finds at Sam's Club, from designer rugs to outdoor dining sets.

If you’ve ever debated whether a Sam’s Club membership is worth the upfront cost, it’s time to put that question to rest. You’ll save so steeply on spring home decor this season that your other purchases will virtually justify themselves.

The finds hitting the floor right now aren’t just bulk basics. They’re well-considered, design-forward pieces that can make any house feel more like a home. This season’s lineup spans outdoor furniture that actually commits to style, rugs with genuine designer names attached, indoor pieces that do the quiet work of making a room feel finished, and kitchen finds that revolutionize your weekly meal prep system. If you haven’t walked the home aisles lately, this is your sign to hit up Walmart’s membership-only selection.

1 Member’s Mark 4-Pack Glass Tumblers with Bamboo Lids

You’ll reach for these Member’s Mark 18-ounce glass tumblers every time you have people over, but they’re also sturdy enough for everyday use. Each features a sleek cylindrical design with a sustainable bamboo lid, and fits comfortably in most car cup holders. They’re ideal for iced coffee, smoothies, and anything else you want to drink with a little more intention than a plastic cup allows. The Member’s Mark 4-Pack Glass Tumblers with Bamboo Lids are well worth the price at $12.98.

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2 Member’s Mark 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls

Just in time for festive spring brunches, this 2-piece set of floral ceramic prep and serve bowls is crafted from food-safe stoneware with a smooth glazed finish. Shoppers have compared their quality to brands like Staub and Le Creuset, if that gives you an indication of their quality. They go from prep to table without missing a beat, and the floral detailing is charming enough to leave out on display. The Member’s Mark 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls are priced at $13.94 per set.

3 Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A designer name on an outdoor rug at a warehouse price is enough to make you do a double-take at the tag. The Nicole Miller Danica indoor/outdoor area rug brings real pattern and color to porches, patios, and entryways without the anxiety of something precious underfoot. It’s built for real outdoor life—sun, foot traffic, the occasional spill—while still looking like it belongs in a curated space. The Nicole Miller Danica area rug is priced at a shockingly low $12.98.

4 Member’s Mark Athena Fire High Dining Set, 7-Piece

One of the most exciting things about rising spring temperatures is that you can spend your evenings outdoors again. The Member’s Mark Athena Fire High Dining Set brings a built-in fire element to the table—literally—with a liquid propane fire feature that makes that time feel genuinely special. The set seats six around a high-top table, and the overall design is clean and substantial enough to anchor a whole outdoor space. The Athena Fire High Dining Set, 7-piece, is priced at $1,699.

5 Faux 60″ Fig Floor Plant in Roped Basket

Most fake plants look fake—and that means they’re best avoided. Fiddle leaf fig trees are one of the few plants that can do faux without the faux pas. This 60-inch faux fig floor plant arrives in a roped basket that looks considered and organic, requiring zero watering and zero fuss—but delivering all the visual weight of a real plant. Tucked into a corner, beside a sofa, or flanking an entryway console for $54.98, it does exactly what a good decorative plant should do: make the space feel lived-in and warm.

6 Member’s Mark 3-Tiered Basket Stand

Counter clutter is the enemy of a calm kitchen, and this Member’s Mark 3-tiered basket stand is one of the more stylish solutions available at this price. The tiered design keeps fruit, vegetables, bread, and seasonal produce off the counter and on display. It works in kitchens, dining rooms, and mudrooms with equal ease—priced reasonably at $39.98.

7 Nicole Miller New York Patio Sofia Estelle Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Where the Danica leans into bold patterns, the Nicole Miller Sofia Estelle goes for something more refined. It’s durable, designed for both indoor and outdoor use, and carries a designer name that justifies the step up in price from the Danica. Use this rug to anchor a living room or porch seating arrangement, and at $79.98, it’s likely to hold up for years.

8 Member’s Mark 26″ Spring Floral Wreath

Front door decor lives or dies by the wreath, and a 26-inch statement piece changes the whole greeting. This Member’s Mark spring floral wreath is generously sized, densely arranged, and designed to hold up through the season without looking tired after the first rain. At this price—$34.97—it’s a genuinely easy upgrade to the exterior of any home.

9 We Think Storage Round Jute Storage Basket with Handle, Set of 3

Jute baskets are one of those timeless home essentials that never overstay their welcome. This set of three round jute storage baskets comes with handles for easy moving and arrives in three sizes that nest together or spread across a room to corral throws, toys, towels, or whatever else needs a home. Natural materials, practical function, and a look that works in every room. Best of all, the set of 3 is priced at $54.98.

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10 STUDIOCHIC Home Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillow

Outdoor pillows are typically where style goes to compromise, but this STUDIOCHIC indoor/outdoor decorative pillow holds its own on either side of the door. It’s designed for outdoor conditions while looking polished enough to pull onto the sofa without a second thought. Mix and match in a few in coordinating patterns and all of your furniture will start speaking the same design language. The STUDIOCHIC Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillow—available in a range of shapes and sizes—is priced at $14.30, whichever one you choose.

11 Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror

A floor mirror can revitalize a room in unexpected ways—brightening with added light and refining the space. This Azalea Park antique gold filigree leaner mirror is 72 inches tall with ornate metal detailing that gives it genuine presence, equally at home in a bedroom, entryway, or upscale living room. At this price for this size and finish, it’s one of the more compelling finds in Sam’s Club’s home section right now. The Azalea Park Antique Gold Filigree Leaner Floor Mirror is priced at $169.