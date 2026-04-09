Shop the 11 best Sam's Club spring sales ending this week, from KitchenAid to a barrel sauna.

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I have some good and bad news for Sam’s Club shoppers. The good? There is a new Instant Savings Book set to arrive in the next few days, filled with the latest-and-greatest deals on everything from food to home decor. The bad? The most recent batch of savings is set to expire on April 12. If you haven’t taken advantage of the deals, you’d better act fast. What should you shop for before the sales expire? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club spring sales ending this week.

1 The Classic KitchenAid Mixer Is $100 Off

The iconic KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments is $299.98, down $100, for a few more days. “Absolutely love this mixer,” says a shopper. “It works so well. I was having trouble mixing cookies and dough up because of arthritis. But with this mixer I’m back in the kitchen again making cookies and fresh bread. And my family couldn’t be happier.”

2 A Bougie Sonicare Is $40 Off

Take $40 off the bougie Sonicare 6100, $119.98 down from $159.98. “I have been using Sonicare toothbrushes for many years. I purchased my first one on the recommendation of my dentist. This is my third one. Each toothbrush had more features than the previous one, I will continue to buy Sonicare toothbrushes,” one shopper writes.

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3 So Many T-Shirts on Sale

There are lots of t-shirts on sale. Take $4 off Hanes products, including Hanes Men’s Best 6-Pack Crew T-Shirt, Hanes Men’s 6-Pack Best V-Neck T-Shirt, or the Hanes Men’s 6-Pack Best Tank Top. The Lucky Brand Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt is also on sale, now $7.98 after a $3 off discount.

4 Viral Wire Baskets Are $5 Off

All the influencers I follow have been sharing about the Member’s Mark Wire Baskets, Set of 2, now $19.78 after $5 off and available in a bunch of color options. “I am extremely happy with these black wire baskets with wood tops, they have quickly become one of my favorite organizational pieces in my home. The combination of the sturdy black metal wire and the natural wood top gives them a modern yet warm look that works well in almost any space. They blend perfectly with any decor, which makes them very versatile. The baskets themselves are strong and well made. The wire is thick and durable, not flimsy or easily bent, and it holds shape even filled with heavier items. The open wire design makes it easy to see what’s inside. The wood tops are a great added feature,” writes a shopper.

5 This Luxury Ceramic Cookware Set Dupe Is $40 Off

The Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set, a great GreenPan dupe, is such a steal right now with an extra $40 off this month, $159.00. “This Member’s Mark 11-piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is the best set I’ve ever had. It’s well-made, has a great price, and is surprisingly easy to clean. If you want a great set, I highly recommend this one,” writes a shopper.

6 Take $5 Off Golf Balls

Golf season is here! If you need to stock up on balls, head on over to Sam’s. Member’s Mark 3-Piece Golf Ball, 24 Balls, is $5 off, $24.98. “This ball is as good as the best premium balls. It’s my favorite ball. Great for long distance and around the greens. I’ve been playing this members mark for the past few months,” writes a shopper.

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7 Pasta Bowls Are $3 Off

The Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set is $3 off, just $11.88. According to shoppers “the stunning blue bottoms of the interior of the bowls were eye catching and such a nice contrast to the washed out light blues and fades into the outer rim white colors. Picking them up, you can note how sturdy the bowls feel and the stonework that is advertised on the box. These bowls lend themselves well to accenting pasta dishes, as well as work as nice salad bowls.”

8 A Set of Samsonite Suitcases for $50 Off

The Samsonite Ridgeway II 2-Piece Luggage Set is $149.00 after $50 off. Shoppers maintain that it is high-quality and the perfect carry-on and checked bag set. “Used the larger suitcase already and it worked great. Packing was a cinch and the rollers were great through the airport,” writes a shopper.

9 A Huge TV for $100 Off

Upgrade your TV before it gets more expensive. The SAMSUNG 85″ Class U8000F Series 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV is $797.99 after $100 off. “Great TV,” writes a shopper.

10 The Ninja Crispi for $35 Off

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is now $124.98, down $35. “My son is my chef. This cooker has become his go to and improved the texture and taste of what he cooks in it. He likes the versatility of sizes, also. We are not sorry for buying it,” a shopper writes.

11 And, Take $300 Off the Viral Barrel Sauna

The Backyard Discovery 2-4 Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna with Electric Heater & Glass Doors has gone viral, and it is $300 off, down to $2,699.00 from $2,999.00. “As someone who researches everything before buying, I can confidently say this sauna stands out. The build feels premium, and you can tell they use better materials than most competitors. The thicker wood helps keep the heat consistent, and it definitely heats up faster than the last outdoor sauna I owned. It’s been worth every penny,” a shopper writes.