Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel home finds, from chic tulip candles to a seashell fountain.

I love Cracker Barrel. Not only does the restaurant have the best hash brown casserole ever, but I love shopping in the Old Country Store. You never know what you are going to find there. Sometimes you might score a fabulous, fashionable outfit. Others, a spectacular glitter globe themed for the season, or adorable salt and pepper shakers that your mom would love. There are currently tons of amazing items to be discovered. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds hitting shelves now.

1 A Set of LED Candles Tied in Twine

This LED Candles Set Of 3 is giving beachy Pottery Barn vibes. Get the trio for $27.99. The set “brings a soft coastal glow with its blue gradient finish and natural twine detail at the base,” reads the product description. Each candle offers a warm, flickering light that creates a relaxing atmosphere.

2 A Sweet Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box

Looking for an adorable, sentimental trinket gift at Cracker Barrel? This Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box, $29.99, is such a sweet option. It features a hinged top with a magnetic closure. The hand-applied enamel with sparkling accents brings the perfect amount of special to your space.

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3 A Cozy, Striped Blanket

The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, is buttery-soft and cozy with a white-and-aqua striped pattern. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. And, it also makes a great gift. I love the ocean-inspired color, which bring the coastal look to your space.

4 Pig Shaped Marble and Wood Coasters

This set of Pig Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4 is another great functional decoration or fun gift idea for a loved one who is into the farmhouse look. The four piggies, made out of wood and marble, cost just $12.99, or a little over $3 each.

5 A Frog Marble and Wood Cutting Board

Another pretty marble-and-wood functional-but-decorative piece is the Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74. It is really striking, designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes. It also makes a great gift for any frog fans.

6 A Turtle Glitter Globe

Every season, Cracker Barrel drops a new collection of glitter globes, and this summer’s offering is pretty amazing. This Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe, $89.99, is a customer favorite. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

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7 New Flower Artwork

I am always pleasantly surprised to find really pretty artwork at Cracker Barrel. Grandmillennial lovers will have a soft spot for this Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99. There are lots of others to choose from.

8 Tulip Candlestick Holders

I am crushing on this Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders, which comes with three holders in various sizes and colors. Shoppers agree they look much more expensive than $29.99 for three. “These beautiful three glass tulips exceeded my expectations! Thank you!” one writes.

9 A Seashell Fountain

Bring the beach back into your home with this Seashell Fountain, $64.99. Water gently flows over layers upon layers of ceramic shells, creating a peaceful trickling sound that adds calm ambiance to your space. It pairs well with some other seashell items from the store.

10 Another Great Art Piece

I also can’t believe that Cracker Barrel is selling this Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor, marked down from $24.99 to $17.49. The white hydrangea in the blue-and-white vase is giving serious Grandmillennial vibes.

11 And, This Pretty Petal Cake Dish

The “Summer Cottage” collection has also been a hit with shoppers. The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand is one of the best pieces. The $22.99 item is scalloped like a flower’s petals and will perfectly house all your spring and summer cakes while adding a dash of color to your kitchen.