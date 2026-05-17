11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel store finds, from a Coke neon sign to a POLYWOOD rocker.

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Most people know Cracker Barrel for the rocking chairs on the front porch and the biscuits inside, but the store itself is doing a lot more than most shoppers realize. Between the summer dresses, the cake stands, the vintage-inspired neon signs, there’s a full home and lifestyle shopping destination tucked inside the country store—and it rewards the people who actually look around.

This week’s selection pulls from clothing, kitchen, outdoor, and lighting, with price points that range from $1.49 for a mini salt shaker to $289.99 for a rocking chair built to last decades. Here are 11 finds worth knowing about at Cracker Barrel this week.

1 Floral Green Flowy Midi Dress

Whether you’re hitting the farmers market, a family dinner, or a casual outdoor event, a flowy, floral midi dress is the perfect summer finds. beyond choosing the right sandals. This green midi dress is marked down to $44.99—a strong price for a dress that covers a lot of summer wardrobe ground. Just add sandals.

2 Wooden Folding Adirondack Chair

A wooden folding Adirondack chair solves the storage problem that full-size Adirondack chairs create—it folds flat when not in use and opens into a full, classic outdoor chair when you need it. This wooden folding Adirondack chair is a practical porch and patio find at $149.99, priced well below most comparable hardwood Adirondacks that don’t even fold.

3 Marshmallow Mini Salt Shaker

When you want to celebrate summer, it’s often the tiny details that matter most. This marshmallow-shaped mini salt shaker is a fun picnic table accent that brings a little whimsy to the tablescape. A novelty find at the lowest price point on this list—pair it with the fire shaker below for a full s’mores-themed set. It’s $1.49.

4 Fire Mini Salt Shaker

The fire-shaped counterpart to the marshmallow shaker above completes a s’mores pairing that’s both functional and genuinely charming on a kitchen counter or a picnic table. This fire mini salt shaker is a low-commitment, high-personality kitchen find at $1.49.

5 Cat Measuring Cups Set

Measuring cups are one part of the kitchen lineup where whimsy is welcome. These ones are shaped like sweet, smiling cats—making them a perfect baking accessory for the whole family—kids included. This cat measuring cups set also makes a genuinely fun novelty gift for a cat lover or a baker. It’s $12.99.

6 Wide Sleeve Floral Blue Top

This wide sleeve floral blue top is a summer wardrobe find that pairs naturally with white jeans, linen trousers, or a simple skirt. The sleeve detail gives it a slightly elevated, artisan quality that makes it look more expensive than a standard floral print top. It’s $44.99.

7 Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand

You spent time and effort baking—now finding the perfect cake stand means the perfect presentation. This glass cake stand has a pink flower detail that’s beautiful whether or not there’s anything on it. It’s a charming entertaining essential that elevates a birthday cake, a pie, or a tiered pastry arrangement into a display. It’s $22.99.

8 Coke Bottle Neon Sign

A Coca-Cola bottle neon sign is a piece of licensed Americana that Cracker Barrel is uniquely positioned to stock—and this Coke bottle neon sign delivers that vintage diner aesthetic in a format that works in a kitchen, a game room, a garage, or a back porch. At $59.99, it makes a classic statement as a reasonable price.

9 Green Toile Layer Sundress

A toile-print sundress is a summer dress with a distinctly Southern, cottage aesthetic—detailed enough to feel special, casual enough to wear anywhere warm weather takes you. This green toile layer sundress from Cracker Barrel’s Summer Cottage collection is the kind of dress that gets reached for repeatedly through the season. It’s $59.99.

10 LED Cracked Glass Hurricane

Simple decor details can make the space. Case in point: A cracked glass hurricane lantern with LED lighting is an indoor-outdoor accent that creates a warm, textured glow without candle maintenance or fire risk. A versatile lighting piece, it works on a porch, a dining table, or a living room shelf. And, at $18.89, it’s one of the most accessible finds on the list.

11 POLYWOOD All-Weather Heritage Rocker

The POLYWOOD All-Weather Heritage Rocker features a timeless design reminiscent of the original 1930s Adirondack chair. It’s got a comfortably contoured seat and curved waterfall front detail, and is constructed of genuine POLYWOOD lumber—a proprietary blend of plastics that includes recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles—that won’t splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot. Built to withstand hot sun, snowy winters, and strong coastal winds, this POLYWOOD Heritage Rocker is a Cracker Barrel exclusive on this list for $289.99.