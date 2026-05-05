Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel spring finds, from Snoopy blow molds to cute turtle planters.

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The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is the gift that keeps on giving, no matter the season. In the winter, there are tons of festive holiday decorations, followed by so many heart-shaped items for Valentine’s Day, and bunnies and eggs for Easter. Now that spring is here, and summer is just around the corner, Cracker Barrel is filling up with so many warm-weather-inspired decorations and items. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel spring finds hitting the store now.

1 A Queen Bee Tumbler

The store is buzzing with bee-themed items, ranging from decor to clothing. If you need a Mother’s Day gift, grab this Queen Bee 40 Oz. Tumbler with Straw, $19.99. It is white with gold lettering, making it feel bougie enough for the queen of your family.

2 A Milk Jar Candle

The Milk Bottle Farmers Market Candle is so cute and smells amazing that shoppers return to buy more. “This is my second purchase of this candle & scent,” writes one. “It smells clean and fresh – I love to open the windows when burn this candle; the breeze carries the scent throughout the house making it smell like clean laundry fresh out of the dryer.” Get it for $22.99.

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3 A Hello Kitty Dancing Queen Figure

Is Mom a Hello Kitty fan? She will love this Hello Kitty Dancing Queen Figurine, $19.99. “She’s perfect. Loved her would definitely buy again,” one shopper writes. “Beautiful Bluesky ceramic. Please get more Hello Kitty items,” another requests.

4 An Adorable Chicken Plush

Cracker Barrel always has the cutest stuffed animals. I am obsessed with this 12″ Brown Chicken Plush, on sale for $10.19, which is a great token gift for a chicken lover or a kid who simply loves a cozy stuffy to cuddle up with.

5 A Turtle with Babies Glitter Globe

Cracker Barrel seasonally swaps out its glitter globes. This Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe is one of the cutest ever and makes a great Mother’s Day gift for $89.99. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

6 And, New Blow Molds

There are also new seasonal blow molds, including this red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold on sale for $49.99. It makes the perfect decoration for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day weekend. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, Summer Salt and Pepper Shakers

There are new salt-and-pepper shakers for collectors that are summer-themed, including this Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set, which features a black-and-yellow lab with shades on, for $12.99. Or, mom might like this Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set, on sale for under $10.

8 Cozy Blankets

A cozy throw blanket with beach vibes at Cracker Barrel? Yes, please. The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, is made of a soft knit fabric and features white and aqua stripes. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa.

9 A Turtle Planter

Eccentric animal planters are also popular at Cracker Barrel right now, including this Sea Turtle Planter, $49.99. “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.” The Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, is another adorable option.

10 A Heart Wreath

This gorgeous Wooden Heart Wreath is the perfect spring and summer wreath and is a great item for those of us with hooks left over from seasonal wreaths. I love its clean white look and the unexpectedness of it. Get it for $29.99.

11 And, Fruit Glitter Globes

Cracker Barrel has so many food-inspired glitter globes in the collection this spring and summer, including the Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99 and the Ice Cream Glitter Globe for $31.99. Both make great Mother’s Day options!