11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week

Cracker Barrel just dropped new Christmas décor that shoppers are grabbing fast.

Have you been to the Cracker Barrel “country store” recently? Even if you haven’t been able to make it into the restaurant and adjoining shop in person, guess what? You can still buy almost everything there. The online Cracker Barrel store is open 365 days a year and is home to all the down-home country merchandise you love, including the holiday decorations. This week, there are so many amazing Christmas finds hitting the shop. Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel Christmas classics hitting shelves this week.

1 This Metal Bow Wall Hanging

Deck the halls with bows! This Metal Bow Wall Decor wall hanging, $29.99, is elegant as can be. Shoppers buy it in multiples. “This bow is very large and very well made! I bought 3 at the mall that aren’t as big & cost more,” one writes. “Gorgeous bow wall hanging. Purchased two so far!!” adds another.

2 A Can of Fried Apples Ornament

Don’t miss the ornament offerings at Cracker Barrel. There are so many fun ones that make amazing gifts. I love this can of Cracker Barrel Fried Apples, which is so on-brand! The exclusive is just $6.99, but it is on sale for $5.24.

3 A Little Glass House Filled with a Christmas Scene

This LED Christmas Scene Glass House, $79.99, is such a pretty decoration. The neutral yet beautiful scenery has a serene feel, while still lighting up a room.

4 A Snowman Glitter Globe That Sparkles

This Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter ($149.99) is a Cracker Barrel exclusive and incredibly timeless. The large decoration glitters, glows, and sparkles when turned on, making it the focal point of your holiday decor.

5 And, a Christmas Tree Glitter Globe

There are other glitter globes to choose from. I love this LED Silver Base Tree Glitter Globe, $29.99. “Love this little tree and all the colors. Even my son and husband like it. Always getting compliments on it. I have a tiny home and it fits perfect in my space,” writes a happy shopper. “This tree is so pretty. changed colors and it looks like shined glass. The glitter is awesome!” adds another.

6 A Santa Stocking

Add a little “ho, ho, ho” to your mantel with this Santa-shaped stocking, just $9.99. Jolly old Saint Nick, complete with a white beard and red Santa hat, is perfect for stuffing with all your holiday goodies. Get it for just $9.99. There are several other stockings to choose from if you don’t like this one.

7 And, This Santa Boots Cake Stand

Display your baked goods in Santa style with this Santa’s Boots Cake Stand, $24.99. Load it with baked treats, ranging from a cake or cupcakes to cookies, and you’re sure to spread joy over the holiday season.

8 A Gingerbread Ornament That Lights Up

Your lights don’t have to be the only thing lighting up your Christmas tree. This LED Ceramic Gingerbread Tree Ornament, on sale for $7.49, also lights up and shoppers love it. “Nice ceramic tree. I like different little ceramic trees. A great one for Christmas,” writes a shopper.

9 A Salt and Pepper Shaker in the Shape of a Fireplace

This Stockings On Fireplace Salt and Pepper Set, just $9.99, will look adorable on your dining table. Each shaker is functional and spreads seasoning and cheer with every shake.

10 A Gingerbread House Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel sells so many fantastic blow molds, including the Gingerbread House Blow Mold ($79.99), to light up your home. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another.

11 And, These Gingerbread Men Blow Molds

There is also this equally adorable Stacked Gingerbread Blow Mold, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $59.99. “I am a collector of blow molds and this one is of sturdier plastic and has built in nail tabs and the nails to secure it into the ground. Being electric is also a great plus,” one shopper says. “I’m happy with this product. It comes with steaks to secure to the ground. Can’t wait to put it out on display this year,” adds another happy customer.