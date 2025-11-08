Cracker Barrel’s new arrivals are filled with festive decor and nostalgic gifts for the holidays.

You don’t have to visit the Cracker Barrel restaurant to hit the General Store. The famous retail spot sells all your favorite Cracker Barrel gift items, ranging from clothes and home decor to food and candy on its website. Unsurprisingly, it’s filling up with everything you need for the holidays. There are Christmas decorations, gifts, and warm winter clothes for everyone. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Snowman Glitter Globe

Don’t miss this Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $149.99. The attention-grabbing holiday decoration is designed to be beautiful when off, but mesmerizing when turned on. Great for gifting or keeping for yourself, they make great additions to homes and offices.

2 And, a TV Glitter Globe That Sparks Nostalgia

The Christmas Village TV Glitter Globe, another exclusive for $99.99, will add sparkle to your space while sparking nostalgia for Christmas’ past. “I bought this last year and used it in my office. It was the talk of the town! Everybody loved it and wanted to know where I got it from. I am so happy that it has a volume control and doesn’t use batteries as I have it on all day. It’s beautiful and I absolutely love it!” writes a shopper.

3 A Stained Glass Wreath Wall Hanging

I love this wreath alternative. The Stained Glass Wreath Wall Hanging, another exclusive, is $49.99 and will add a touch of traditional Christmas style to your home in a unique way.

4 And, A Cowgirl Hat

Yeehaw! This Light Tan with Gold Heart Band Cowgirl Hat allows you to bring the country vibe home with your from Cracker Barrel. The light tan hat with heart detailing is just $29.99.

5 A Mini Salt and Pepper House Gift Set

There are so many great gift ideas at Cracker Barrel, including this Mini Salt and Pepper House Gift Set for $14.99. It is a “super cute collection of salt and pepper sets, which includes mini houseware appliances, furniture, and even a dog.

Looking for the most retro gift ever? Cracker Barrel is selling an Atari gaming system for $129.99. The Atari® Retro Video Game System includes over 200 games from the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, and Atari Arcade, including classics such as Asteroids, Missile Command

7 A Leopard Flecce

If you aren’t shopping for clothes at Cracker Barrel, you are missing out. You will definitely get noticed in this leopard print half-zip fleece, just $19.99. “Super soft and comfortable! This jacket is lightweight but warm and makes a great layering piece. The leopard print is really cute and easy to pair with different outfits. Perfect for casual wear or dressing up a little, I’m happy I found it!” a shopper writes.

8 Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle

Give the gift of Cracker Barrel this holiday season with their small Breakfast Bundle! Each bundle includes our famous Natural Syrup and Buttermilk Pancake Mix. Get it for $15.98. It’s the “perfect gift,” shoppers say. “Bought this for my mom and she loved it! She said the mix was easy to prepare and the syrup was really good! I’ve used this pancake mix as well and I highly recommend it,” one writes.

9 A “Really Cute” Gingerbread House Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel sells so many blow molds, including the Gingerbread House Blow Mold, $79.99. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another.

10 An Animated Angels Tree Topper

Some tree toppers light up, while others, like this one, are actually animated. The Animated Angels Tree Topper, $49.99, is designed to grab attention. Everyone who looks at your tree will be mesmerized.

11 A Christmas Scene Glass House

The LED Christmas Scene Glass House, $79.99, adds an elegant Christmas touch to your home. The neutral but beautiful scenery has a serene feel to it, while still lighting up a room.