11 Best TJ Maxx Holiday Decor Finds Shoppers Are Buying Now

T.J. Maxx is filled with festive decor finds this season, and shoppers are grabbing them fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t started shopping for holiday decorations, get on it now! My daughter and I hit all the regular stores yesterday, including Hobby Lobby, Michael’s, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx, and I have some bad news for you: A lot of the most popular items are already sold out. Shopping carts were full of holiday decor, ranging from garland and lights to ornaments and candles, and all the salespeople told me that people have been shopping since summer. If you live near a T.J. Maxx, get over there now. Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx holiday decor finds shoppers are buying now.

1 This Laura Ashley Candle Warmer

My daughter loves candles, especially over the holidays, but I don’t trust her with a match or lighter. This Laura Ashley Candle Warmer gives serious Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes and is a safe way for you or your family to enjoy candle aroma without the danger of a flame. Get it for $24.99.

2 This Beautiful Bow Mug Set

I love enjoying coffee, tea, or hot chocolate in a holiday mug. It brings the spirit of Christmas with you all over the house. This set of mugs also makes a great gift, just $12.99 for both.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 These Great Floor or Table Decorations

There are so many amazing random decorations all over the store, including this large Martha Stewart tree, which is outdoor safe, and this planter filled with faux holiday greenery, pinecones, and holly.

4 Christmas Ornaments Galore

You won’t find this pink set of ornaments at my store anymore, because I bought both boxes. We are doing a pink Christmas tree (King of Christmas in case you are curious) and it will be decorated with these gorgeous, delicate glass bulbs in pink shades with shimmer. I love the whole Cupcakes and Cashmere holiday decor line.

5 Holiday Shot Glasses

I don’t drink, but these holiday shot glasses are too adorable to pass up. Each features a different design, and the set of four is just $16.99.

6 So Many Holiday Throw Pillows

Why spend lots of money on throw pillows you are only going to use a few months every year, especially when T.J. Maxx has so many adorable options for less? I love this candy cane-shaped pillow paired with a matching square velvet pillow. The set of two, from the Tahari collection, is $49.99.

7 And, These Little Trees Wrapped in Faux Fur

These adorable mini trees usually come wrapped in burlap, but I really liked the addition of faux fur. The pink and white were both $12.99.

8 Red Velvet Bow String Lights

This set of red velvet bow string lights will be perfect for decorating a mantel or tree. Each set has ten lights and is just $9.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

9 Also, These Big Red Bows

If you want to decorate your tree with bows, pick up this Cucakes and Cashmere set. It comes with six beautiful red bow ornaments for $16.99.

10 Laura Ashley Sheets

HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx are going big with Laura Ashley bedding this year. This flannel set of wreath and bow sheets is so beautiful, soft, and warm.

11 And, So Many Candles and Diffusers

The candle aisle is fully stocked with holiday scents. I loved these reed diffusers from Sand + Fog, but I forgot to take a photo. The Blue Eucalyptus & Fir scented diffuser is shaped like a tree, and smells like a freshly cut one. Get it on the website for $9.99.