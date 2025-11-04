From cozy cashmere to designer shades, T.J. Maxx’s newest November gifts are total steals.

TJ Maxx sells everything from name-brand cosmetics, clothing, shoes, and jewelry to large pieces of furniture. It is also a great resource for gifts. I usually start all my holiday shopping at the discount store, which sells everything for under retail. Whether you are shopping for a trinket gift for a coworker, a splurge for a loved one, or a gift for a kid, there is something for almost everyone. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this November.

1 A Crabtree & Evelyn Travel Set

This CRABTREE & EVELYN 6pc Travel Size Bath And Body Cosmetic Set is an easy and luxurious gift for just $12.99. It comes with 3oz) bath and shower gel, 3oz body lotion, 0.9oz hand cream, 0.33oz body mist, and 3.5oz soap, all in the Summer Hill scent and tucked neatly into a pretty cosmetics bag.

2 Cashmere Globes for Under $25

Cashmere gloves for under $25 make the perfect luxurious gift on a budget. Any fashion girlies will cherish these HANNAH ROSE Cashmere Fingerless Gloves, and so will those who appreciate the finer things in life. I am shocked they are selling for just $24.99 on the website.

3 A Beautiful Emerald Ring

T.J. Maxx is my secret source for gorgeous jewelry. This GEMOLIO 14kt Gold Lab Emerald Band Ring is just $349.99 and features five gorgeously colored oval-shaped lab-grown emerald stones set on a gold band.

4 Soft and Cozy NBA Blankets

Do you have a sports fanatic on your shopping list? These PEGASUS SPORTS NBA Logo Ultra Cozy Oversized Throw Blankets are perfect. They come in various teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks. Each supersoft oversized blanket is $29.99.

5 So Many Designer Shades

There are so many designer shades at T.J. Maxx for holiday gifting. They recently got a big shipment of Missoni sunglasses, including the MISSONI 57mm Square Sunglasses for $69.99. This specific shape comes in three color options, each with category 3 filter protection, logo temple detail, and contrast temple tips, and comes with a case and cleaning cloth.

6 This Name Brand Activity Table Selling for $50 More at Other Stores

Shopping for a young child? This JANOD Sweet Cocoon Multi Activity Table is just $69.99 on the store’s website, compared to $108 at Target and even more at Nordstrom. There are two building options for high or low positions, and the table includes a circular train with two vehicles, two stackable trees, three loops with beads, a windmill and a mini-bell, three gears, and five shapes to fit in.

7 And, So Many Candles

T.J. Maxx is an excellent resource for candles. I recently found this dupe of the popular Volcano Capri Blue Candle. The EAST WEST 9.5oz Tangerine and Mango Candle comes in a blue jar that looks the same as the Anthropologie candle, but costs just $10.