11 Best New TJ Maxx “Early Access” Deals Hitting Stores

TJ Maxx’s secret Early Access section is filled with limited designer deals and must-have gifts.

Do you want early access to the hottest and most sought-after products at T.J. Maxx? There is a secret “Early Access” section on the store’s website where regular shoppers and VIPs get a sneak peek at “new style and new savings first.” There are so many fantastic finds, ranging from designer sunglasses and bags to basics for less. Here’s the bad news: Many of them are down to limited quantities. If you see something you like, throw it in your cart ASAP. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx “Early Access” deals hitting stores.

1 An All-Clad Stainless Steel Pan for $90 Under Retail

Fun fact: T.J. Maxx and other discount stores sell “slightly blemished cooking essentials for way under retail. This generally means there might be a slight scratch, but nothing that impacts the item’s ability to get your food cooked right. For example, this ALL-CLAD 10×15 Tri-ply Stainless Steel Pan is just $39.99. The same pan is $129.99 on the All-Clad Website.

2 A Great Men’s Button-Down Shirt

If you are hunting for a reasonably priced button-down shirt for men, head to T.J. Maxx. They just got in this DOCKERS Comfort Flex Shirt for just $16.99. It comes small to XXL and features a classic crisp collar, front pocket, and button cuffs. Don’t miss this elevated basic.

3 Stunning Coffee Table Books

Coffee table books are one of my go-to gifts for everyone on my list. I love that they feel super personal, as you can pick out a book that suits your recipient’s taste. This stunning ACCART BOOKS Basquiat X Warhol Book for $39.99 is perfect for the modern art lover, as it “brings together iconic paintings from two classic artists.” There is also a new Chanel book for $69.99 for someone who is into fashion.

4 A Festive Throw Pillow

The T.J. Maxx store and website are getting in shipments of holiday decorations daily. One of the latest arrivals is this NOVOGRATZ 16×24 Gingerbread Men And Candy Canes Decorative Pillow for $24.99. It features an adorable embroidered holiday pattern and has a removable zip cover.

5 An Eye-Catching Tiger’s Eye Ring

Don’t sleep on the jewelry department at T.J. Maxx. This beautiful MILOR GOLD Made In Italy 14kt Gold Tiger’s Eye Ring is so eye-catching and just $89.99. It is made with 14 karat gold resin-filled electroform and comes with a little jewelry pouch.

6 A Brookstone Digital Metal Thermometer

Don’t undercook your Thanksgiving turkey. This BROOKSTONE Digital Metal Thermometer, $14.99, will ensure that your bird and any other meat you are whipping up are cooked to the proper temperature to minimize the risk of food-borne illnesses. It is Ideal for meat, oven, smoker, or stovetop and has a countdown and count-up ability and a touch-screen panel. It requires 2 AAA batteries (not included).

7 This Super Unique Nightstand

T.J. Maxx has a great new nightstand! The KARAT HOME 19×15.75×20.25 aivery solid wood nightstand is a steal for $129.99. There are two drawers, and the top part pivots for convenience. It’s gorgeous, especially with the gold hardware accents.

8 A Designer Soft for Over $1,00 Under Retail

A designer sofa for under $1,000? Yes, please. The MOES HOME COLLECTION 87×39.5×24.75 Alora Sofa is a timeless piece that retails for over $2,000 at most stores. T.J. Maxx sells the cream-colored, cushioned, curved-back couch for just $899.99.

9 A Glittery Picture Frame

I am on the hunt for picture frames so I can gift framed photos this holiday season. This ISAAC JACOBS 5×7 Holiday Glitter Tabletop Picture Frame is perfectly sized for school photos. I love the red sparkles and the fact that it is just $9.99.

10 Kickee Pants PJs for Kids

I love KICKEE PANTS pajamas for kids, as they are incomparably soft and silky. This pair of Kids Happy Gumdrops Print Long Sleeve Pajamas is a steal for $16.99 and a great holiday gift idea. Available in sizes 2T to 5Y.

11 This Molton Brown Set Perfect for Gifting

As a decades-long beauty editor, there are a handful of brands that I consider favorites. Molton Brown is one of them. Billionaires keep their homes stocked with the luxury product line, which can be purchased at T.J. Maxx for less. This MOLTON BROWN 2pc Vintage With Elderflower Shower Gel And Body Lotion Set, $29.99, makes a great gift.