11 Best New Sam’s Club Summer Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Shop the best new Sam's Club summer finds for June, from solar disc lights to a cedar gazebo.

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Sam’s Club in June is a different store than Sam’s Club in January. The beach towels appear. The picnic sets emerge. Someone has decided that a dual-heat fire pit and patio heater belongs next to the solar lanterns, and they are correct. This month’s selection runs from $7.58 for a 3-pack of shave gel to $1,499 for a cedar gazebo with built-in power, which is the kind of range that makes a single Sam’s Club trip feel like a very productive afternoon. Eleven finds. All of them summer. Here’s what’s hitting shelves this June.

1 Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel—40×72 Inch

Your beach towel should actually actually fit a person lying down, without tucking your feet.That means the standard 27×52 that technically qualifies as a towel won’t be cutting it this summer — you’re going to need to size up (without compromising on absorbency). This Member’s Mark oversized beach towel is $10.98 and made with generous dimensions. This June, buy two and stop sharing.

2 16-Piece Microwave-Safe Summer Picnic and Party Set

Sixteen pieces in a summer picnic set — eight divided trays and eight bowls — is the kind of bulk purchase that Sam’s Club does better than anyone. This 16-piece microwave-safe summer party set is $24.98 and has a cute bento-box design that lets you take your party outdoors without ruining the meal.

3 Member’s Mark Summer Oval Paper Plates—50 Count, 10×12 Inch

For the occasions where disposable is the right call: 50 summer oval paper plates at 10×12 inches for $9.48. These Member’s Mark summer oval paper plates are the size that actually holds a burger, a side, and some corn without structural compromise — the detail that matters more than people admit.

4 Skintimate Summer Splash Shave Gel—9.5 oz, 3-Pack

Three 9.5-ounce bottles of Skintimate for $7.58 is the Sam’s Club math that applies to beauty basics as confidently as it applies to paper towels. This Skintimate Summer Splash shave gel 3-pack is the kind of stocked-for-the-season purchase that you’ll use again and again.

5 Member’s Mark Solar Disc Lights—5 Pack

Solar disc lights go into the ground, charge all day, and glow after dark, making your friends stay after the party has wound down — and isn’t that when all the best and realest conversations happen? This Member’s Mark solar disc light 5-pack is $24.96 — enough to line a garden path, border a patio, or mark the edge of a driveway with something that actually looks designed rather than improvised.

6 Ello 12-Pack Reusable Plastic Food Storage Bags—Summer Fruits

Reusable food storage bags with summer fruit prints are the sustainable picnic essential that also happens to look good in a cooler. This Ello 12-pack reusable food storage bag set is $14.98 — twelve bags in varying sizes, printed with fruit, ready to replace the single-use zip-lock habit for the entire season.

7 Endless Summer DualHeat 38-Inch Outdoor LP Gas Fire Pit and Patio Heater

A fire pit that also functions as a patio heater is the outdoor entertaining upgrade that extends every gathering by at least two hours. The Endless Summer DualHeat fire pit and patio heater is 38 inches, runs on LP gas, and is $299.99 — the investment piece of this week’s drop and the one that changes how a backyard gets used from June through October.

8 STUDIOCHIC Home Summer Brights Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillow

A summer brights pillow is the patio refresh that takes approximately forty seconds to execute. This STUDIOCHIC Home summer brights decorative pillow is built for both indoor and outdoor use — the distinction that matters when a throw pillow is going to spend time on a porch chair in the rain. It’s $16.95.

9 Edited by Hunter McGrady Women’s Maxi Dress

Hunter McGrady’s size-inclusive fashion line has built a following for making clothes that fit a wide range of bodies without treating inclusivity as an afterthought. This Edited by Hunter McGrady women’s maxi dress is $21.98 — the summer dress find that makes a Sam’s Club clothing section worth checking.

10 Deck Impressions Forest Trio Solar Lanterns—3 Pack

Three coordinated solar lanterns for $49.98 is the porch and patio lighting setup that looks like it required considerably more planning than it actually did. These Deck Impressions Forest Trio solar lanterns charge by day and illuminate by night — the outdoor lighting solution that requires no wiring and no ongoing cost after the initial purchase.

11 Backyard Discovery 14×10 Cordova Cedar Gazebo with PowerPort

A cedar gazebo with a built-in PowerPort — meaning actual electrical outlets inside the structure — is the backyard upgrade that turns outdoor space into outdoor living space. The Backyard Discovery Cordova cedar gazebo is 14×10 feet, natural cedar construction, and $1,499 — the most significant purchase on this list and the one most likely to still be in use in fifteen years.