7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Porch and Doormat Finds Under $7

Shop 7 new Dollar Tree porch finds under $7, from fall doormats to faux hay bales.

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Are you looking for a few items to spruce up your front porch this fall? Head to Dollar Tree ASAP. The cheap and thrifty store is filling up with so many fall finds, including lots of items to spruce up your front porch. From Halloween decorations and fall finds to doormats and string lights, there are tons of fabulous items, and all of them are budget-friendly. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree porch and doormat finds under $7.

1 Spiders

Make your front porch extra creepy with these Halloween Flecked Spiders, $1.50 a pack. Shoppers buy them in bulk and they are available in four different styles. “I love these. They are so fun. They make everything look so good,” one writes.

2 Fall String Lights

You don’t need to wait until after Halloween to hang lights on your porch! This set of Harvest Leaves LED Lights, 3-ft. Strands comes in a few different fall-themed shapes, and costs just $1.50 per pack. “Great lights,” says a shopper. “Used to add a touch to granddaughter’s Quince centerpieces.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Bales of (Faux) Hay

I usually buy real hay for my front porch, but boy is it messy. Dollar Tree is now selling Seasonal Collection Harvest-themed Faux Straw Bale, for $7.00. Not only is it less messy, but it is reusable. And it looks super real.

4 Halloween Doormats

It’s time to refresh your doormat for the new season! Dollar Tree just got in the Seasonal Collection Halloween-themed Coir Doormat, Assorted Designs, and they are just $5.00 each. Choose from various ghost and pumpkin designs.

5 Or, These Fall Doormats

If you aren’t quite ready for Halloween doormats, there are also general fall doormats. The Harvest Theme Doormat also comes in several patterns, each just $5.00. Choose Welcome Fall, Harvest Blessings, and Hello Fall.

6 Metal Porch Signs

Shoppers love these vintage-looking Metal Halloween Porch Signs for $7.00. “I absolutely love these! I feel like these could get scratched up pretty easily, so when I got mine home I used some matte spray clear coat on them. I think it makes a big difference in protecting the paint. Totally worth it especially for the price!” one shopper wrote.

7 Harvest Porch Signs

And, Dollar Tree just brought back a fall favorite, the Harvest-themed Porch Sign. They come in assorted designs, just $5.00 each. “I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” a shopper writes.