11 Best New Dollar General Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop seasonal Dollar General finds for summer, school, and fall.

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Dollar General is bridging the gap between seasons with a mix of summer, back-to-school, and fall finds. During my latest online shopping haul, I discovered beach- and pool-day upgrades, kitchenware that will carry you into autumn, school supplies, and plenty of more unexpected gems. Shop the 11 best new Dollar General finds worth adding to your cart.

1 Beach Mat

Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this Beach Mat ($8) is made from woven material that makes it easy to shake off sand, dirt, and debris before heading home. It rolls up neatly like a burrito and secures with a velcro strap for easy carrying and storage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Under $10.

2 Inflatable Pool Cooler

Take your pool days up a notch with this Inflatable Pool Cooler ($22). The insulated cooler holds up to 24 cans and includes a lid to help keep drinks chilled, while the float ring features six cup holders for sharing. When not in use, it deflates for easy storage.

3 Dual Pink Cushioned Mat

This Dual Pink Cushioned Mat ($10) is a stylish upgrade from basic floor mats. Made with high-density, shock-absorbing foam, it helps reduce pressure on your joints and provides comfort while standing. Use it in the kitchen, laundry room, at your standing desk, or anywhere you need a little extra support.

4 Glass Pitcher

Fill this Glass Pitcher ($8) with freshly squeezed orange juice and batched cocktails now, then use it to serve apple cider sangria or pomegranate punch come fall. The beaded rim and extra-wide handle give it an elevated look, with the kind of stylish details you’d expect from pieces at Anthropologie or Crate & Barrel.

5 Scalloped Throw Pillow

If you want to refresh your space without adding loud prints or bold colors, this Scalloped Throw Pillow ($12) is a smart pick. Available in understated hues like ivory and chocolate brown, it blends seamlessly with existing decor, while the decorative trim adds a polished touch that sets it apart from basic cushions.

6 School Backpack

It’s hard to believe it’s almost time to send the kids back to school. Get a head start on back-to-school shopping and pick up this School Backpack for just $5. It has multiple pockets, padded shoulder straps, and a water bottle holder, and comes in three colors.

7 Reversible Fall Table Runner

Counting down the days until sweater weather season? Well, you’re in luck because Dollar General has already started releasing some of its fall collection, including this beautiful Reversible Fall Table Runner ($10). One side features a forest green gingham print, while the other side is harvest-themed with pumpkins and wildflowers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Storage and Organization Finds Under $20.

8 Ribbed Pedestal Glass Bowl

Fill this Ribbed Pedestal Glass Bowl ($5) with your favorite Halloween candies or turn it into a makeup catchall or matchbox holder. The ribbed texture and details gives it a vintage flair.

9 Heirloom Tomato-Scented Candles

If you aren’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet, you’ll be happy to hear that Dollar General still has a few of these Heirloom Tomato-Scented Candles ($5) in stock. Grab however many you can now because they’ll soon be replaced with pumpkin and maple candles!

10 Forest Green Gingham Tumbler

This Forest Green Gingham Tumbler is a $10 dupe for a Stanley water bottle. It has a 40-ounce capacity, a reusable lid and straw, and a pedestal base that fits in most cup holders.

11 Striped Plush Blanket

Beverly Hills Polo Club’s Striped Plush Blanket ($18) is made from extra soft, cozy fabric, making it the perfect companion for scary movie marathons and your annual Gilmore Girls rewatch.