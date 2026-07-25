7 Best New Dollar General Pet Finds Under $10

Affordable pet toys, bowls, and accessories under $10.

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If you’re a dog or cat parent, you know how easy it is to spoil your pet—and how quickly pet purchases can add up. Luckily, Dollar General‘s pet section is filled with affordable toys for both dogs and cats, stylish bowls, fluffy beds, and on-the-go essentials. Treat your furry friend to something special with these pet finds, all under $10.

1 Rope & Bone Dog Toy

Support your pup’s dental health while keeping them entertained with the Rope & Bone Dog Toy ($5). The bone and knotted rope offer multiple textures for chewing, whether they’re playing solo or with you or other pets.

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2 Ceramic Dog Bowl

Durable and easy to clean, this Ceramic Dog Bowl ($3) features an embossed dog bone design and works for both food and water. Its heavy ceramic construction makes it harder for dogs to accidentally tip over, preventing spills and messes. Pick up two bowls for a complete set.

3 Pet Bowl Mat

However, if your pet is prone to messes at mealtime, place this Pet Bowl Mat ($5) under their feeding station for easy cleanup. It absorbs spilled water and wet food, plus it’s machine washable for easy upkeep. The mat comes in two colorful prints.

4 Treat N Squeak Interactive Dog Toy

If your pup gets anxious when you leave the house, leave them this Treat N Squeak Interactive Dog Toy ($7). It keeps their mind preoccupied and entertained as they play with the squeaking toy, which randomly dispenses treats. By the time they’re all tuckered out with a full belly, they’ll be ready for a nice nap until you return home.

5 Plush Doggy Bed

Available in two designs, this Plush Doggy Bed ($8) gives your pet a soft spot to rest and relax. It features a raised rim that lets pets rest their heads or elevate their paws, so they can sprawl out and get comfy.

6 Feather Wand Cat Toy

Calling all cat moms! This Feather Wand Cat Toy ($6) will capture your cat’s undivided attention. It’s available in three colorful designs. Tip: Only use the feather wand during supervised play as loose feathers can become a choking hazard if digested.

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7 Collapsible Dog Bowl

Perfect for park visits, road trips, and long walks, this Collapsible Dog Bowl ($3) allows your dogs to stay hydrated anytime and anywhere. When it’s not in use, the bowl folds flat and clips onto a tote bag or leash for easy carrying.