7 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Shop seven new Sam's Club home finds for every room.

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Sam’s Club is often overshadowed by Costco, but savvy shoppers know the warehouse is full of hidden gems. Its latest arrivals span every area of the home, including the backyard, with designer-inspired styles that look straight out of Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel for a fraction of the price. Shop the best new home finds to hit Sam’s Club this month below.

1 Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Upgrade your happy hour spread with this elegant Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board ($20), which gives off Pottery Barn or CB2 vibes. Perfectly sized for arranging cured meats, artisan cheeses, crackers, fresh fruit, jams, and all your favorite charcuterie accompaniments, it makes entertaining feel effortlessly elevated.

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Beyond charcuterie, it also doubles as a pizza board or serving platter for sandwiches, appetizers, and other crowd-pleasing bites at larger gatherings.

2 2-in-1 Trash Bag & Dish Pod Organizer

Designed to fit perfectly underneath the sink, this 2-in-1 Trash Bag & Dish Pod Organizer ($25) can store a 13-gallon roll of kitchen trash bags and 100 dishwasher pods. The top doubles as a handy tray for storing cleaning supplies, spare dish towels, and other household necessities. And while the two-piece set comes stacked, you can also use them separately.

3 Outdoor Oversized Strap Cloud Chair

Think of this Outdoor Oversized Strap Cloud Chair ($599) as a pool lounger and loveseat hybrid. Its extra-wide, deep seat features a reclined silhouette and plush cushions wrapped in high-performance Sunbrella fabric that’s resistant to fading, mold, and mildew, so it’s built to withstand the elements while delivering all-day comfort.

Shoppers say it’s “well worth the price,” “gorgeous and looks high-end,” and comparable to pieces from Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware, and Crate & Barrel.

4 Cookware & Bakeware Organizer

Maximize every inch of cabinet space with this Cookware & Bakeware Organizer (two for $50), which expands to fit shelves 12 inches to 22 inches wide. The rack comes with adjustable steel dividers that you snap into place, giving you the freedom to arrange pans, cutting boards, and bakeware however you best see fit.

5 8-in-1 Coffee Station

There’s nothing this 8-in-1 Coffee Station ($299) can’t do. It’s compatible with both Nespresso pods and K-Cups, and it includes a 12-cup carafe, a removable milk frother, and an espresso machine for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. The machine is equipped with three temperature settings and three strength settings, so you can really brew a cup of coffee to your specific preference.

6 3-Tiered Basket Stand

Turn this 3-Tiered Basket Stand ($40) into an easy, grab-and-go station. Alternatively, use it to organize the linen closet, pantry, kid’s playroom, or anywhere that could use a bit of tidying up.

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7 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Make cobblers, curry, corn chowder, pulled pork, and gazpacho in this 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($54) now, then use it for stews, soups, and chili come fall. It’s safe for oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in eight colors.