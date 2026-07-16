Shop 11 HomeGoods finds that look like Anthropologie for less, from boho art to Nest candles.

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If you haven’t visited your local HomeGoods store recently, I highly suggest you head on over. There are so many fabulous finds all over the store. During a recent shopping trip, I snagged so many designer-looking pieces for less. In addition to Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily dupes, there were many items giving Anthropologie vibes at a fraction of the cost. From stunning artwork and decorative items to throw pillows and blankets, you can get that boho look and feel at HomeGoods. Here are 11 HomeGoods finds that look like Anthropologie for less.

1 Jungle Inspired Tea Sets

There was an entire encap of gorgeous jungle-print teacups, trays, saucers, and more. I was obsessed with this whole collection, and the prices were shockingly low. Even if you don’t use them, they make great decorations for your dining room.

2 Sapna Shah Artwork

HomeGoods always has a handful of framed artwork from Sapna Shah. All of her pieces are stunning and have a super bohemian feeling. This one with two tigers definitely looks Anthropologie, but without the hefty price tag.

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3 This Neiman Marcus Antelope Pillow

HomeGoods has some really bougie throw pillows that look and feel designer. This Neiman Marcus antelope print pillow has down filling and a removable cover. I only found one, but it came home with me for just $39.99.

4 Nest Candles

Finding a Nest candle at HomeGoods is considered a major score, as the brand sells at top tier stores, which once included Anthro. Nest usually sells out the second it hits the shelf when at HomeGoods, because the prices are so low. This Wild Mint & Eucalyptus scent is from the wellness line and was marked at $24.99. The same candle is selling for $50 at other stores.

5 A William Morris Bench

William Morris’ “Strawberry Thief” motif is iconic. This bohemian-friendly bench is covered in the brand’s trademark pattern and looks so upscale for just $199.99, and will definitely bring a vibe to any space that needs some oomph.

6 A Sapna Shah Butterfly Print

I also love the moody vibes of this Sapna Shah butterfly print. The black-and-white color scheme and beaded, metallic frame lend an elevated look to your walls that fits the Anthro aesthetic.

7 Sophisticated Storage Boxes

There are lots of items on clearance right now, including sophisticated, elevated storage pieces. There were a few options in different shapes, sizes, and materials. This one was on clearance in a few sizes.

8 Neutral Decorative Items

The decorative vibe is getting a lot more earthy, but still neutral, now that fall is coming. There were so many great pieces at HomeGoods that fit the Anthropologie bill for under $20.

9 And This Leopard Pillow

I also found these leopard pillows in the throw pillow aisle that looked straight out of Anthropologie. They were so bohemian-looking yet neutral enough to mix with bright colors.

10 Kitschy Lamps

There were lots of Anthropologie-worthy lamps in the clearance section for unbelievably low prices. I had to share this adorable Rachel Zoe Pomeranian table lamp, which, honestly, is a look-alike for my best friend’s dog.

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11 Cocktail Tables

I found so many gorgeous cocktail tables at the front of my store. This one looks strikingly similar to Anthropologie alternatives, but it’s a fraction of the price. Get it for $99.99.