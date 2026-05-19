11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

Shop 11 HomeGoods bathroom finds, from Serena & Lily hamper dupes to chic Morris & Co. sets.

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My bathroom is in desperate need of a refresh. While I can’t afford to do any renovations, I decided to invest in some new decorations, accessories, and linens to update the look without spending a ton of money. My first stop for all things home decor is always HomeGoods. The discount store always has so many fabulous finds for a fraction of the prices of retail stores. And, the selection is always impressive. What did I find on my recent shopping trip? Here are 11 HomeGoods bathroom finds that look luxury for less.

1 A Bath Pillow to Transform Your Tub Into a Spa-Like Experience

I am a big believer that investing in a few small items can make a major difference, especially with self-care. This bath pillow is just $6, but it will transform your bathing time into a spa-like experience. The pink pillow adds ultra soft cushioning, allowing you to lounge for longer periods of time in the tub.

2 A Cozy Bath Mat

Your bathmat might be super ratty, and you don’t even notice because it’s been a staple in your bathroom forever. Refreshing your linens, including bath rugs and mats, is an easy way to infuse some new life and comfort into your bathroom. I always gravitate toward white, textured bathmats. This set is just $25, and looks like a designer set.

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3 This Pink Morris & Co. Set

Another easy way to refresh your bathroom? Invest in a new sink set. This Morris & Co. floral glass set is so pretty. I love the gold accents. It looks super bougie and doesn’t cost much. But here’s the thing: You need to get the whole set to really make it work.

4 A Gorgeous Laundry Basket

If you have an old ratty laundry basket, it’s likely an eyesore. This gorgeous, white, natural-woven basket gives off Serena & Lily vibes. It looks like something you would find in an upscale beach boutique, but it is at HomeGoods.

5 Amber and Black Accessories

HomeGoods has so many different aesthetics right now. If you are looking for something a little more masculine or gender neutral, there are lots of great items. I love the amber glass options and also the black slate.

6 And, Natural White Options Too

You also can’t go wrong with earthy neutral-hued bath accessories. HomeGoods has lots of those, too. I’ve found that most of them start around $6. Again, try to get matching sets, or at least matching colors in different textures.

7 Organizing Sheves

There are lots of little pieces to help you organize your bathroom. I love this scalloped wicker unit, which looks like it is from Serena & Lily. If your space is more minimalist or modern, there are great options for that as well.

8 So Many Shower Curtains

A new shower curtain can also elevate your space. There are so many options at the store right now. The lemon look is super in, so if you want that Mediterranean, European look, this lemon-and-Moroccan-feeling tile would look fabulous.

9 Pretty Toilet Brushes

Why buy a regular old toilet brush when you can get a glam, pretty one at HomeGoods? After all, guests will see an ugly toilet brush sitting in your bathroom. There were matching ones in various sets and also random ones on this shelf.

10 New Bath Towels

If you want to refresh your bathroom seasonally, investing in a few new towels will do the trick. There is a reason the store always has multiple aisles lined with towels in various colors, sizes, and patterns. I love these ocean-inspired designs.

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11 And, This Green Floral Set

I also loved this green Morris & Co. bathroom set, from the trash bin to the set of pump bottles. They look handmade and bougie, but don’t cost much. These will also look amazing with white accessories. If you don’t see anything you like, run to your store for more options.