Shop 11 HomeGoods spring finds, from Le Creuset ramekins to chic Martha Stewart patio sets.

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If you aren’t making weekly runs to your local HomeGoods, you are missing out. The home store has great items year-round. However, the current inventory is so amazing. My store is filled to the brim with tons of exciting spring and summer merchandise, ranging from patio furniture that looks like it’s from Frontgate or Pottery Barn to decorative items that belong in a bougie boutique. And, true to HomeGoods form, all the items are priced unbelievably low. The only con? The best items are selling out almost as quickly as they hit the floor. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like luxury for less.

1 This Vanity Stool

This one is for all my grandmillenial lovers! This stool, which could be used in a bathroom as a vanity chair or in other spaces, is so incredibly pretty and even looks custom. I love the upholstery, which features a chinoiserie print, and the real-wood legs.

2 An Elevated Shower Curtain

There are tons of gorgeous shower curtains in stock right now. However, in my opinion, this Morris & Co. “Poppy” print shower curtain is the only one you should buy. The entire line is a dream from an interior designer, and this textured fabric oozes luxury. It would look stunning around a clawfoot tub. Get it for $34.99.

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3 This Outdoor Throw Pillow

This fish-and-coral outdoor throw pillow honestly looks like something you would find in one of those really expensive beach-town boutiques. The material is super high quality, and the design is textured. It is designed for outdoors but is pretty enough for inside. I couldn’t believe it was selling for just $25.

4 The Cutest Le Creuset Ramekins

Maybe you can’t afford a giant Le Creuset Dutch oven, which you can often find at HomeGoods for less. However, these adorable ramekins are such a fun little novelty item and make a great gift. They are just $17 at HomeGoods and $22 at other stores. My store had light blue, red, and cream.

5 The Prettiest Hamper

The bathroom section of the store had so many amazing items. I am not on the market for a new clothes hamper, but if I were, I would have tossed this white-and-tan wicker one into my cart. I love the two-toned look of it and the scalloped top. It was giving Anthropologie. Get it for $60.

6 These Classy Lamps

There are so many gorgeous lamps at HomeGoods. Again, if you are into the grandmillenial, classic, or traditional look, you can’t go wrong with these blue-and-white chinoiserie-style lamps. I would buy all three and use them in the same room. Especially because they are $70 each, and look like they would be hundreds.

7 This Patio Set That Looks Frontgate

I was majorly crushing on this Martha Stewart patio set. It comes with a table, two chairs, and a lounge chair, all with the black iron criss-cross look and white cushions. It honestly feels so classy and sophisticated. I couldn’t believe that the four-piece set was under $1,000, because it would cost thousands on the Frontgate website.

8 The European Collection

Lemons, fish, blue and yellow everything, it’s all majorly in style right now. This HomeGoods display of European-inspired decor was just super perfect. I especially love the lemon arrangement in the chinoiserie pot print, which would really elevate a dining room or kitchen.

9 Really Pretty Bedding Set

There are tons of gorgeous bedding sets for spring and summer. This Sigrid Olsen set of sheets screams Serena & Lily but is a fraction of the price. The King set is $39.99. There are so many other colors and patterns to choose from in every size.

10 Really Pretty Towels

If you want to refresh your bathroom for the spring and summer, consider investing in some new towels. I loved this beach-inspired set, but there were so many others to choose from. Also, I always feel like you only need to buy two of them, especially if you already have white towels.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Really Pretty Area Rugs

I also saw several gorgeous area rugs, all shapes, sizes, textures, and fabrics. This handmade Lauren Ralph Lauren blue rug is my favorite, and I might go back and get it. It is 100 percent wool and looks super expensive for just $400.