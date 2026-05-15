Shop 11 new HomeGoods kitchen finds, from Le Creuset bakeware to chic espresso machines.

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After I renovated my kitchen, HomeGoods was my first stop for outfitting and decorating it. The superstore literally has everything you need to prep, cook, and serve food, and all the goodies you need to clean up afterward. Right now, there are so many fantastic finds in the kitchen aisle of my store, ranging from seasonal table linens and dishes to high-end espresso machines for hundreds less than other stores. What should you shop for right now, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Wicker Placemats

I love these Tommy Bahama wicker placemats. They are such a great option for summer, especially if you have a beach house, and are clearly adorable because they are shaped like fish. If it’s not your style, there are tons of other placemats in various fabrics, styles, and patterns.

2 A La Carte Dishes

There are a few ways to buy dishes at HomeGoods. There is an extensive section of à la carte dishes. Some people prefer shopping this way, especially if you want to mix and match or only need to buy salad plates, for example. However, others find it frustrating, because it can be difficult to find a matching set without visiting various stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Linen Tablecloths

There are so many options in the tablecloth section. In fact, my store has an aisle filled with racks and racks of options in every shape, size, fabric, and pattern imaginable. I really gravitated toward this neutral linen option, which is giving serious Pottery Barn vibes.

4 And, a Yellow and White Table Runner

There are also lots of great table runners for the season. I really liked this yellow-and-white striped option. It looks like something you would find at Crate & Barrel, and it will single-handedly brighten up your tablescape. Again, if it’s not your style, there are endless others to choose from.

5 Patriotic Kitchen Towels

I always swap out my kitchen towels seasonally, and usually buy them at HomeGoods. Currently, my favorites are these Lauren Ralph Lauren options. The brand always does Americana right. However, I am also a sucker for a gauzy, muslim, like the Tommy Bahama set on the right.

6 Le Creuset Casserole Dishes

When you spot Le Creuset at HomeGoods, buy it, because it will probably be gone by the end of the day. I was surprised to find these bakeware dishes in core colors, including the popular red and sky blue. They were well under retail and available in a few sizes.

7 High-End Espresso Machines

Before you shell out retail prices on kitchen gadgets, including name-brand espresso machines, check HomeGoods first. I have seen espresso machines ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars at the discount store, always significantly under retail price.

8 All the Trendy Kitchen Ceramics That Double As Decor

Lemons are in this summer. And “sardine girl summer” is also back for another year. Whatever the trend of the moment is, HomeGoods delivers. This whole section of functional kitchen ceramics doubles as decor. Personally, I love the fish serving platter.

9 High-End Dish Sets

If you need an entire set of dishes, run to HomeGoods. They even have sets of high-end brands, like Sur La Table. I gravitate toward clean, white sets, or designs like this, with solid piping on the brim. But whatever you are looking for, you will likely find it for less at the store.

10 Booze Tumblers

Looking for fancy, booze tumblers? HomeGoods has everything needed to outfit your home bar or bar cart. I saw various sizes, glass styles, and designs. All of them looked expensive but weren’t. Pick your poison.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Fun Summer Dishes

If you like to add a summer flair to your place-setting, there were lots of summer-inspired patterns at the store. I liked this blue-and-white stripe, which felt very Crate & Barrel to me. They were sold in sets of bowls, salad plates, dinner plates, and more.