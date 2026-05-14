11 Target Summer Dresses That Look Super High-End for Less

Summer frocks that look high end for weddings, work, and casual weekends.

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Here is where my wallet and I tend to disagree: I want a whole new wardrobe every season, but my budget says otherwise. Luckily, I can still pick up a few curated dresses for summer holidays, weddings, birthday parties, work, and casual outings without overspending at Target. These versatile summer dresses from Target offer an easy way to refresh your wardrobe for a fraction of the cost of other name brands.

1 Cap-Sleeve Eyelet Midi Sundress

Made from soft cotton-blend fabric, this Cap-Sleeve Eyelet Midi Sundress (on sale for $36) is designed with a scoop neckline that can be worn open or closed, an elasticized waistline, and most importantly, roomy side pockets. The delicate eyelet design makes it dressy enough for the office, just throw on a pair of block heels.

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2 Halter-Neck Mini Dress

Grab this Halter-Neck Mini Dress (on sale for $20) in fuschia pink for your next girls night out. The dress ties at the back so you can adjust the fit, while the pebbled gold ring accent adds a decorative touch.

3 Sleeveless Lace Trim Romper

Even out your tan lines (and look stylish doing it) in this Sleeveless Lace Trim Romper ($30), featuring a ruffled tube top paired with matching shorts. The one-and-done outfit also comes with adjustable spaghetti straps that can be clipped on for extra support.

4 Fringe Midi Sweater Dress

Perfect for beach getaways, this Fringe Midi Sweater Dress ($45) has a square neckline with thick shoulder straps—meaning, you can easily get away with wearing a normal bra. Available in sizes XS–4X, the bodycon silhouette accentuates your curves in all the right places.

5 Racerback Pleated Athletic Dress

Be the most stylish player on the court in this Racerback Pleated Athletic Dress ($40), available in black, blue, or white. Designed with a form-fitting silhouette and built-in shorts, it offers support and ease of movement.

6 Short-Sleeve Wrap-Tie Mini Shirtdress

Butter yellow is poised to be one of summer’s trendiest shades, making this Short-Sleeve Wrap-Tie Mini Shirtdress (on sale for $32) a no-brainer. Style it with woven flats for the office or slip into a pair of wedge heels if you’re hitting the town.

7 Halter-Neck Ruffle Wedding Guest Dress

Dance the night away in this Halter-Neck Ruffle Wedding Guest Dress ($40). The chiffon floor-length gown features a V-string-front halter neckline with ruffle trim and a flirty side slit. The floral green option is perfect for an outdoor ceremony, while the chocolate brown polka dot style works well for rustic wedding settings.

8 Stretchy Knit A-Line Maxi Dress

Every summer capsule wardrobe needs an easy, throw-on-and-go frock that pairs with everything. Enter: the Stretchy Knit A-Line Maxi Dress (on sale for $28). It works with all types of footwear, from kitten heels to chunky sneakers, and layers easily with a denim jacket or shrug.

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9 Strapless Semi-Formal Midi Dress

Calling all brides! Wear this Strapless Semi-Formal Midi Dress (on sale for $37) to an engagement party, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, or while praying it up on your bachelorette trip. It has a fit-and-flare silhouette with princess seams and a pleated skirt that’s made for twirling.

10 Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress

Another wardrobe staple, this Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress ($50) offers a breathable, loose fit and deep side pockets. It comes in sizes S–XL and black, army green, and brown.

11 Sweetheart Tiered Maxi Dress

On date nights, reach for this Sweetheart Tiered Maxi Dress ($53) and black strappy heels. The front-twist design and keyhole detail elevate the tiered skirt with a more polished, dressed-up finish.