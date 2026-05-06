11 T.J. Maxx Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Affordable T.J. Maxx finds that look luxe in handbags, decor, and luggage.

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Calling all Maxxinistas! I found designer-inspired handbags, kitchenware, luggage, and decor at T.J. Maxx that can easily pass for the real thing. Whether you’re after a genuine leather purse or elevated cocktail glasses for your next gathering, there are plenty of affordable, high-end-looking finds to choose from. Ready to shop? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx picks shoppers say look luxe.

1 Leather Flap Shoulder Bag

Made in Italy from genuine leather, this authentic Leather Flap Shoulder Bag can be worn two ways, easily taking you from day to night. The pebbled texture and gold hardware give it a luxe appearance that goes beyond its $50 price tag.

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2 Contrast Rim Margarita Glasses

Turn your home into a five-star restaurant. Handmade in Colombia, these Contrast Rim Margarita Glasses ($15 per two-pack) add an elevated charm to your table setting.

3 Dorset Swivel Accent Chair

Upgrade your otherwise basic desk setup with the Dorset Swivel Accent Chair ($400). Featuring a smooth 360-degree swivel and a ribbed back for extra texture, it brings both function and style to your space.

4 Gold Metallic Framed Mirror

This Gold Metallic Framed Mirror ($200) rivals the popular arched, gilded styles from Anthropologie and Pottery Barn. Lean it against the wall to create a focal point, or mount it to save space.

5 Seagrass Caged Carafe

Serve freshly squeezed orange juice or homemade sangria in this Seagrass Caged Carafe ($15). The seagrass complements a range of aesthetics, but also lends a sophisticated flair.

6 Marble Tissue Box Cover

This Marble Tissue Box Cover ($25) looks like it belongs in a boutique hotel bathroom. It’s handcrafted from natural stone with subtle veining, giving it a timeless, elevated presence.

7 Rainbow Icon Old Fashion Glasses

These Rainbow Icon Old Fashion Glasses ($15 per set) are a dupe for Anthro’s trendy icon glass collection—giving you two for the price of one. Because of their delicate detailing, the brand recommends washing the glasses by hand to keep them looking their best.

8 Beaded Seashell Throw Pillow

Beaded decor is having a major moment, and shoppers are snapping up this Beaded Seashell Throw Pillow ($17) to elevate their living room setup. The style would go for twice the price at World Market and similar retailers.

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9 Candle Glass Pedestal With Lid

Enjoy this Candle Glass Pedestal With Lid ($13) now, then repurpose the glass bowl to hold candy, jewelry, or other small essentials.

10 Printed Ceramic Table Lamps

Set the mood with these Printed Ceramic Table Lamp ($100 for two). The fabric shade emits a warm gentle glow, while the green botanical pattern brings a fresh, nature-inspired accent to your space.

11 3-Piece Optative Hardside Spinner Set

This 3-Piece Optative Hardside Spinner Set ($200) has a look comparable to name-brand luggage (think: Away and Calpak, but at a fraction of the cost. It includes a carry-on, medium, and large suitcase, each featuring 360-degree spinner wheels, a durable hard shell, and expandable storage for extra packing room.