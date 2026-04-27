Shop the 11 best new T.J. Maxx arrivals, from Glow Recipe skincare to Stuart Weitzman heels.

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It’s just another week at T.J. Maxx, the new arrivals section flooding with fabulous finds. From the most gorgeous spring bedding and furniture to designer clothing and shoes at bargain prices, you will find so many hidden treasures at your local store, and on the website as well. Like all amazing products at discount stores, the best goodies will sell out fast. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 A Designer Duvet Set

Transform your bedroom into an interior-designer-worthy space by refreshing your bedding. This WILLIAM MORRIS Floral Duvet Set features one of the brand’s trademark patterns, perfect for adding a touch of spring or summer to your space. Get the duvet and pillow covers for $59.99 to $69.99, depending on bed size.

2 A Silky Slip Dress

Slip dresses are such a summer staple, and you don’t have to spend designer prices to get an elevated look. This SELFIE LESLIE Slow Burn Tied Shoulders Satin Maxi Dress comes in a pretty powder pink. Dress it up with heels or down with flip flops. It’s just $29.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 A Designer Mini Dress

If you shop at discount stores to get designer brands for less, there are tons of finds at T.J. right now. One of my favorite frocks is this FOR LOVE & LEMONS Chateau Mini Dress. It brings all the spring and summer vibes with its gorgeous pattern, ruffled accents, and layered skirt. I also love that the straps are adjustable. Get it for $129.99.

4 Lots of Stuart Weitzman Heels

T.J. Maxx also has tons of Stuart Weitzman heels right now. I saw sandals, heels, and heeled sandals! This pair of STUART WEITZMAN Leather Disco Platform Sandals is perfect for special occasions like weddings, proms, or black tie functions. Get them for $129.99 or pay a staggering $500 at department stores.

5 Glow Recipe Products

Why go to Sephora or Ulta and pay full price for your favorite beauty brands when T.J. Maxx has them for less? They just got in this GLOW RECIPE 1.35oz Hue Drops Full Size Sun Glow. It is $19.99 on the website, compared to $36 at other stores.

6 A Stylish Men’s Golf Sweater

There are lots of great new arrivals in the menswear section, even from some of the top golf-centric brands. This RHONE Earl Golf Cardigan is green and white and perfect for wearing to your country club or on a golf outing. Get it for $39.99. The original retail price? $138.

7 Designer Looking Furniture

I don’t know why anyone spends thousands of dollars on a single chair at name-brand stores. T.J. Maxx has designer-looking furniture for less. Get this MADE IN VIETNAM 28×27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair for just $299.99. It looks like it is Serena & Lily or Restoration Hardware.

8 A Marble Top Coffee Table

Another designer looking table for less? This SAGEBROOK HOME 46×24 Modern Marble Top Coffee Table. It has modern and mid-century vibes without the high-end pricetag. Get it for $349.99 and upgrade your contemporary space.

9 New Throw Pillows

An easy way to immediately refresh your living room? Invest in some new throw pillows. There are lots of options in the new arrivals section, including this MOSS & WILLOW 9×16 Newport Striped Ruffle Pillow. It is just $16.99 but looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs.

10 Pretty Dish Towels

If you want to add a flash of pattern to your kitchen, pick up a new set of dish towels. This FURBISH STUDIO Set Of 2 Sanibel Dish Towels features a blue-and-green floral pattern. Get the two for $14.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, an Adorable Set of Dachshund Dog Lamps

Are you a fan of weiner dogs? Even if you aren’t, this CRESTVIEW COLLECTION Set Of 2 17in Dachshund Dog Lamps With Scalloped Shades is one of the cutest lighting fixture sets I have ever seen. There are always so many great lamps at T.J., ranging from traditional and modern styles to fun and eccentric options. These two are $79.99.