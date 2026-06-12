11 Home Depot Storage Finds Under $25

You can get organized even on a super tight budget thanks to these solutions.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best parts about hitting up Home Depot is that among all of the incredible finds, you’re all but guaranteed to come across something that will fit within your budget. And when it comes to organizing around the house, the home improvement retailer has proven itself to be a storage solution mainstay with options that won’t break the bank. Whether it’s tidying up your pantry, reclaiming your laundry room, or finally decluttering your living room, we’ve put together some of our favorites. Here are some of the best Home Depot storage finds that cost under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Vintiquewise Lined Seagrass Shelf Basket

Whether you’re tackling your linen closet or trying to eliminate remote control chaos, this Vintiquewise Lined Seagrass Shelf Basket ($18.31) has to be one of the more versatile storage options we’ve come across. Thanks to its aesthetic appeal, it’s perfect for decluttering in plain sight, including bathroom countertops, vanities, closets, and more.

2 Husky 27 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote

When looking for a decent quality storage solution, it can be hard to compromise integrity for the sake of a lower cost. But with this Husky 27 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote ($24.98), you really can have it all, with a water-resistant lockable lid held in place by sturdy latches that make it perfect for stashing more delicate items.

Despite the relatively low price point, customers say they’re blown away by the quality. Most commonly, they gush about how the “clear tote makes it so much easier to sort and inventory contents” and that they are “very durable.”

3 Sorbus Airtight Food Storage Dispensers

Improper storage in the kitchen or pantry can lead to more than just an unsightly mess: Ultimately, you could also end up wasting a ton of money when you’re forced to throw out spoiled products. Fortunately, this Sorbus Airtight Food Storage Dispensers ($22.41) makes it super easy to get a handle on your dry goods, providing an airtight place to stash essentials like pasta, beans, rice, grains, cereal, snacks, and more.

4 SKYSHALO Over the Stove Shelf

No matter how big or small your kitchen is, every home chef would probably argue that they could use more counter space. This SKYSHALO Over the Stove Shelf ($22.99) makes it easy to keep all of your essentials easily at hand, making it an ideal spot for oils, spices, and other essential seasonings.

“Fits perfectly over my stove, giving me the extra storage needed,” writes one 5-star reviewer, adding that it “looks nice.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Under $20.

5 Household Essentials Hanging Shoe Organizer

Just because you have closet space doesn’t always mean you’re utilizing it right! This Household Essentials Hanging Shoe Organizer ($21.99) is the ultimate add-on that might be designed for footwear but can easily be used for stashing sweaters, pants, shirts, and accessories, too.

Customers in the review section praise the product for having slots large enough to hold even bulky boots. They also “love the value and quality” at this lower price point.

6 Simplify Cube Storage Bin

Sometimes, the best way to tackle a clutter issue is not to overthink it. This Simplify Cube Storage Bin ($10.99) is a tried and true solution that works practically anywhere, whether it’s under your living room coffee table or inside your cluttered bedroom closet.

7 Husky 2-Drawer Mini Portable Tool Box

We all know that workspaces have a tendency to get (and stay) pretty chaotic. But with this Husky 2-Drawer Mini Portable Tool Box ($19.98), you can stash away those implements and parts so you can stay focused on the task at hand.

But don’t take our word for it: The relatively new item has already received over 100 five-star reviews on the Home Depot website, with some customers calling them “little gems” for their portability and convenience.

8 HDX Tough Storage Tote

We’ll be the first to admit that it can be hard to know where to begin when you’re starting a home organization system from scratch. However, this HDX Tough Storage Tote ($8.98) is the bedrock of such a setup, with a 27-gallon capacity that is perfect for stashing those decorations, seasonal clothing, appliances, and more—all with easy stackability.

The product’s 4.8-star rating average on the Home Depot website also speaks to its popularity. “These storage bins are very durable and have an easy snap lid,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “What I love the most about them is that they are made to be stackable for easy storage options. Would definitely recommend these bins to anyone looking for a durable storage solution.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

9 CleverMade Over-the-Door Laundry Hamper

Is there anything that looks more chaotic than piles of dirty clothes? Fortunately, this CleverMade Over-the-Door Laundry Hamper ($24.98) makes it easy to get everything off the floor while it waits its turn in the washing machine.

10 Vevor Under Bed Storage Container

Whether you’re living in a smaller space or not, reclaiming the area below your sleeping space can be an organizational game-changer. That’s why we love these Vevor Under Bed Storage Container ($24.99), both because they can act as an overflow dresser for bulkier clothing and because they include lids to keep out dust and other debris.

11 Spectrum Wire Storage Basket

If you’re going to store items in plain sight, it can help to lean into an aesthetic. This Spectrum Wire Storage Basket ($17.46) provides the kind of retro-chic look that works with practically any decor. Still, it’s a simple solution that’s perfect for playrooms, offices, pantries, and more.