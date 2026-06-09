11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Dollar General home finds under $15, from disco ball string lights to a coir mat.

Dollar General’s home section has developed a quiet confidence this June — it may not outshine some of the pricier retailers, but it knows what it is, and what it can offer. Among the best finds? A Holly Williams “Home Sweet Home” doormat, a silver disco ball string light set, a Sharp digital alarm clock with a large LCD display, and a 2-pack of woven trivets in assorted styles, all under $15. Here are eleven home finds at rock-bottom prices worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Comfort Bay Light Blue Bath Towel—27×52 Inch

Pretty in light blue floral, this 27×52 inch bath towel by Comfort Bay retails for $6, offering a simple bathroom refresh that costs less than a candle at most home stores. Stock up now and replace the towels that have been in rotation longer than anyone wants to admit.

Sometimes the best home finds are the ones that put home improvement within reach. This Pro Essentials 16-foot tape measure is an inexpensive $5, and goes a long way toward your reputation as a builder, fixer, and decorator. The only rule? Remember to measure twice and cut once.

3 True Living Woven Rug

For just 46, this modern floral print rug from True Living is the floor refresh that requires zero commitment — try it in an entryway, a bathroom, or a kitchen and see what it does to the room before investing in something larger.

4 Comfort Bay Washable Rug—24×36 Inch

Machine washable rugs exist specifically for the spaces where rugs take the most abuse — kitchens, bathrooms, entryways, and anywhere children or pets spend significant time. This Comfort Bay washable rug is 24×36 inches, comes in assorted designs, and is $12 — the practical floor solution that survives whatever gets spilled on it.

5 True Living Striped Glass Scented Candle—6 oz, 3 Assorted Colors

You can spend a fortune on pricey glass candles, but you can also get away with a more economical home fragrance option for $3. This True Living striped glass scented candle in pretty blue stripes looks considerably more expensive than it is on a shelf, a bathroom counter, or a dining table.

6 True Living Coir Mat—18×30 Inch

Natural coir traps dirt and moisture more effectively than synthetic alternatives — the material science behind the doormat category that has never needed an update. This True Living coir mat is 18×30 inches, costs $10, and will hold up through every season without complaint.

7 Sharp Digital Alarm Clock with Large LCD Display

Sharp makes clocks that work reliably, display clearly, and don’t require a manual to operate — the criteria that matter and that surprisingly many alarm clocks fail to meet. This Sharp digital alarm clock with large LCD display is $15 and the most practical find in this week’s drop.

8 True Living Charming Dish Scrubbers—2 Count, 12×12 Inch

Sponges get gross quickly, but reusable dish scrubbers can, mercifully, be washed. These True Living charming dish scrubbers come in assorted designs for $1 — less than a pack of gum. These are the most inexpensive find on this list and the one that gets used multiple times a day.

9 Holly Williams Home Sweet Home Fashionables Doormat—18×30 Inch

Holly Williams’ xo Holly line at Dollar General has been producing doormats that look like they belong in a boutique home store, and this “Home Sweet Home” fashionables doormat is a strong example. At $10, it’s the front door detail that sets a tone before anyone steps inside.

Six feet of silver disco ball string lights on battery power — no outlet required, instant summer ambiance wherever they get hung. This True Living disco ball string light set is $5 and the seasonal home decor find that brings a little fun and joy.

11 True Living Woven Trivet—2 Count, 3 Assorted Styles

If you’re looking to protect your kitchen surfaces and dining table, this True Living woven trivet 2-pack delivers. You’ll get two woven trivets for $5, and because they come in an assortment of styles, you can choose on just right for your tablescape.