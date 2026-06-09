11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $15
Dollar General’s home section has developed a quiet confidence this June — it may not outshine some of the pricier retailers, but it knows what it is, and what it can offer. Among the best finds? A Holly Williams “Home Sweet Home” doormat, a silver disco ball string light set, a Sharp digital alarm clock with a large LCD display, and a 2-pack of woven trivets in assorted styles, all under $15. Here are eleven home finds at rock-bottom prices worth grabbing before they’re gone.
1
Comfort Bay Light Blue Bath Towel—27×52 Inch
Pretty in light blue floral, this 27×52 inch bath towel by Comfort Bay retails for $6, offering a simple bathroom refresh that costs less than a candle at most home stores. Stock up now and replace the towels that have been in rotation longer than anyone wants to admit.
2
Pro Essentials 16-Foot Tape Measure
Sometimes the best home finds are the ones that put home improvement within reach. This Pro Essentials 16-foot tape measure is an inexpensive $5, and goes a long way toward your reputation as a builder, fixer, and decorator. The only rule? Remember to measure twice and cut once.
3
True Living Woven Rug
For just 46, this modern floral print rug from True Living is the floor refresh that requires zero commitment — try it in an entryway, a bathroom, or a kitchen and see what it does to the room before investing in something larger.
4
Comfort Bay Washable Rug—24×36 Inch
Machine washable rugs exist specifically for the spaces where rugs take the most abuse — kitchens, bathrooms, entryways, and anywhere children or pets spend significant time. This Comfort Bay washable rug is 24×36 inches, comes in assorted designs, and is $12 — the practical floor solution that survives whatever gets spilled on it.
5
True Living Striped Glass Scented Candle—6 oz, 3 Assorted Colors
You can spend a fortune on pricey glass candles, but you can also get away with a more economical home fragrance option for $3. This True Living striped glass scented candle in pretty blue stripes looks considerably more expensive than it is on a shelf, a bathroom counter, or a dining table.
6
True Living Coir Mat—18×30 Inch
Natural coir traps dirt and moisture more effectively than synthetic alternatives — the material science behind the doormat category that has never needed an update. This True Living coir mat is 18×30 inches, costs $10, and will hold up through every season without complaint.
7
Sharp Digital Alarm Clock with Large LCD Display
Sharp makes clocks that work reliably, display clearly, and don’t require a manual to operate — the criteria that matter and that surprisingly many alarm clocks fail to meet. This Sharp digital alarm clock with large LCD display is $15 and the most practical find in this week’s drop.
8
True Living Charming Dish Scrubbers—2 Count, 12×12 Inch
Sponges get gross quickly, but reusable dish scrubbers can, mercifully, be washed. These True Living charming dish scrubbers come in assorted designs for $1 — less than a pack of gum. These are the most inexpensive find on this list and the one that gets used multiple times a day.
9
Holly Williams Home Sweet Home Fashionables Doormat—18×30 Inch
Holly Williams’ xo Holly line at Dollar General has been producing doormats that look like they belong in a boutique home store, and this “Home Sweet Home” fashionables doormat is a strong example. At $10, it’s the front door detail that sets a tone before anyone steps inside.
10
True Living Summer Battery-Operated Silver Disco Ball String Lights—6 Foot
Six feet of silver disco ball string lights on battery power — no outlet required, instant summer ambiance wherever they get hung. This True Living disco ball string light set is $5 and the seasonal home decor find that brings a little fun and joy.
11
True Living Woven Trivet—2 Count, 3 Assorted Styles
If you’re looking to protect your kitchen surfaces and dining table, this True Living woven trivet 2-pack delivers. You’ll get two woven trivets for $5, and because they come in an assortment of styles, you can choose on just right for your tablescape.