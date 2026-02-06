6 Ways the New Wegovy Pill Compares to the Shot for Weight Loss

Here are the differences, from side effects to absorption.

Offering a painless alternative to weekly GLP-1 shots, the new Wegovy pill is poised to shake up the weight-loss landscape by delivering results—needle-free. Made by Novo Nordisk, the once-daily oral medication won FDA approval in December 2025 and is, as of this week, now rolling out to consumers nationwide.

Clinical trials suggest the pill produces results on par with those of injections: Participants with obesity or overweight who took it for the full study period lost an average of about 17 percent of their body weight. Still, many people are wondering how the pill really stacks up against the shot—and what those differences might mean for day-to-day use. These are the six things you need to know about how the new Wegovy pill compares to the Wegovy shot.

The pill and injection are absorbed by the body differently.

Oral Wegovy and injectable Wegovy both contain semaglutide, but they enter the body in very different ways. The injection delivers the drug straight under the skin, where it’s absorbed relatively efficiently into the bloodstream and can act steadily over many days.

The pill, on the other hand, has to survive digestion and be absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract, which results in much lower and more variable bioavailability.

The pill has timing requirements, while the injection does not.

Because of this difference in delivery, the Wegovy pill must be taken under specific timing conditions in order for the body to absorb enough of the medication.

According to GoodRx, those prescribed the medication in pill form should take it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach with a small amount of water, then wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking, or taking other medicines.

These strict instructions help maximize absorption because the pill’s active ingredient, semaglutide, is poorly absorbed through the gut without these measures.

In contrast, the weekly injection form of Wegovy doesn’t have these timing requirements—you can inject it at any time of day and eat and drink normally before or after, because the medication goes directly into the bloodstream.

The pill is taken daily, while the injection is typically performed weekly.

Another clear distinction between the two formulations is dosing frequency: The Wegovy pill is taken once a day in order to maintain steady levels of the drug in the bloodstream.

Meanwhile, the injectable Wegovy is administered once a week, thanks to its longer-lasting presence in the body after subcutaneous injection and more reliable absorption into circulation.

The pill and injection have different storage requirements.

The two forms of Wegovy also differ in how they must be stored before use. Because the injectable semaglutide is a biologic medication sensitive to temperature, it’s typically kept in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use it, though it can remain at room temperature for a limited time once in use.

The pill form, like most tablets, generally does not require refrigeration and can be stored at room temperature in a dry place. Some users find this more convenient, especially for travel.

The pill may come with more side effects than the injection.

Consumers may also experience differences in side effects, depending on how their medication is administered. Seth Kipnis, MD, medical director of bariatric and robotic surgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, writes that the Wegovy pill may come with a greater frequency of side effects, including “more frequent gastrointestinal events” such as higher rates of nausea and vomiting.

The pill may be unsuitable for those who are breastfeeding.

No form of Wegovy is safe to use if you are pregnant or planning on soon becoming pregnant. “Wegovy may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy two months before you plan to become pregnant,” the drugmakers write.

However, advice on taking the medication while breastfeeding appears a little more nuanced. Those who are breastfeeding may be able to take the Wegovy shot, though Novo Nordisk acknowledges that “it is not known if Wegovy, when received through an injection, passes into your breast milk.”

Breastfeeding individuals should not take Wegovy tablets, since the pill contains an absorption enhancer, which is known to affect breastmilk.