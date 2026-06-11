11 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Fresh Hobby Lobby decor picks for June, most under $20.

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Hobby Lobby gets pigeonhole as a crafting destination, but the June shelf refresh makes a decent case for a second look at home decor. There’s a wood mallard, a speckled vase, and a framed canvas that would pass for something from a proper art print shop. The range is genuinely wide—which is either the store’s best quality or its most chaotic one, depending on how you feel about shopping next to macramé supplies.

None of these will require a serious budget commitment. The most expensive item on this list is a pillow at just over $19, and several pieces come in under $5. Whatever your budget, here’s what’s worth grabbing before the next rotation.

1 Cow Print Cereal Bowls

Cow print has had a longer cultural moment than anyone predicted, and these Hobby Lobby cow print cereal bowls commit to the bit without going cartoonish. The black-and-white pattern on ceramic reads more farmhouse-chic than novelty, and a set of these on open shelving makes a stronger (and more whimsical) style statement than a stack of plain white bowls. They’re $11.99.

2 Speckled Two-Tone Vase

For $2.49, this speckled vase is an absurdly low-stakes way to add something to a shelf or windowsill. The speckled glaze and two-tone finish give it a handmade quality that belies the price, and the small scale means it works tucked into a vignette rather than needing to anchor a surface on its own.

3 Paulownia Wood Lipped Vase

Paulownia is a lightweight hardwood with a clean, pale grain, and this Hobby Lobby vase uses it well. The lipped rim adds a sculptural element that makes it interesting empty—no stems required—and the natural wood tone pairs with ceramics, woven textures, and most neutral color palettes without any styling effort. It’s $15.99.

4 Wood Mallard Figurine

Decorative birds are having a serious moment in home interiors, and this wood mallard figurine lands on the right side of the trend. The carved wood construction gives it a folk-art quality rather than a taxidermy one, and it reads well on a bookshelf, a mantel, or a console table alongside other natural materials. It’s $10.99.

5 Scalloped Woven Bowl

A scalloped edge on a woven bowl is a small design choice that makes a noticeable difference. This Hobby Lobby scalloped woven bowl works as a fruit bowl, a catch-all on a console, or purely as a decorative object—the scalloping gives it enough visual interest to hold a surface without needing anything in it. It’s $12.99.

6 Green Embossed Floral Mini Vase

Mini vases are useful in ways that larger ones aren’t—a single stem, a small cutting from the garden, a bud from a grocery store bouquet. This green embossed floral mini vase has a raised floral pattern and a deep green glaze that makes it a strong standalone object even when it’s empty. At $3.29, you can buy a few to cluster together.

7 Antique White Clock

Table clocks can quite literally set the pace for a room — and analog always ages better than digital. This antique white clock has the right proportions for a nightstand, bookshelf, or mantel, and its antique white finish works with farmhouse, transitional, and vintage-leaning interiors alike. It’s $10.99.

8 Flower Market Framed Canvas Wall Decor

The flower market print genre has saturated the wall art space, but this framed canvas version from Hobby Lobby executes it cleanly with good typography, thoughtful color balance, and a frame that doesn’t look like an afterthought. Coming in framed is the real convenience here; it’s ready to hang without an additional trip to the frame shop. It’s $18.59.

9 Blue Floral Ceramic Tidbit Plate

Tidbit plates, small and decorative, are a category worth investing in — but you don’t really have to. At $2.99, this blue floral ceramic tidbit plate is an easy add. The blue floral pattern has a delftware quality to it that elevates a nightstand or entryway dish beyond the purely functional. Stick it near the Amsterdam print above for a full-on Dutch aesthetic.

10 Chain Link Ball Wood Sculpture

The chain link ball wood sculpture has an architectural, almost puzzle-like quality—interlocking wooden links formed into a sphere—that makes it more interesting than a standard decorative ball. It works on a coffee table, a bookshelf, or mixed into a tray arrangement. It’s $10.99.

11 Sage and White Striped Pillow

A striped pillow in sage and white is about as versatile as throw pillows get—it works against linen, against white, against most neutrals, and doesn’t fight with patterns that are already in the room. This Hobby Lobby sage and white striped pillow has a classic, slightly preppy quality that doesn’t read as trendy in a way that will date it quickly. It’s $19.19.