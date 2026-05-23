11 Best New Hobby Lobby Summer Decor Finds

Shop the best new Hobby Lobby summer decor finds, from a wavy LED mirror to a rattan lamp.

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Hobby Lobby’s summer decor section is where seasonal fun and everyday accessories intersect. This week, they’ve got something for everyone in the family. For the kids, a wavy LED neon wall mirror sits near a set of daisy shower curtain hooks and an embroidered flower pillow. For the grown ups, a white cabinet with maize-colored drawers, a rattan LED lamp, and a set of pretty floral hand towels.

This week’s selection also covers every room and every budget, from a $4.99 Fourth of July tidbit plate to a $59.99 farmhouse lighting accent that shoppers consistently compare to Pottery Barn. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it at the beloved craft store. Here are eleven summer finds at Hobby Lobby worth knowing about this week.

1 Embroidered Floral Flower Pillow

This colorful, embroidered floral throw pillow brings a tactile, handcrafted quality that printed fabric can’t match—the stitching adds dimension and makes the pattern feel far from mass-produced. Perfect for kid’s rooms or anywhere that needs a bright refresh, this embroidered floral flower pillow is a summer refresh for a sofa, bed, or reading chair at $13.79.

2 Cream and Brown Vintage Farmhouse Finial Table Lamp

This cream and brown vintage farmhouse table lamp features a finial-shaped body that stands on a round brown base, decorated with a distressed finish for a rustic, antiqued look. Shoppers consistently compare it to Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs, calling it one of the best lamps they’ve owned. Though you’d never guess it, this classic piece is just $59.99.

3 Daisy Shower Curtain Hooks

Shower curtain hooks are a tiny bathroom detail that most people never upgrade, which is exactly why switching to daisy-shaped ones creates an unexpectedly cheerful effect. These daisy shower curtain hooks are a $6.99 bathroom refresh that takes about two minutes to install.

4 Red, White and Stars Tidbit Plate

Independence Day is just around the corner, and if you’re planning to have guests over, you’ll want to build your snack spread on plates worthy of the occasion. This red, white and stars tidbit plate, decorative and charming, is the patriotic tabletop find for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and any summer gathering in between. It’s $4.99.

5 Little Bees Dish Towels

The bee-motif has become one of the most consistent cottage and farmhouse decor staples, meaning these Little Bees dish towels are right on trend for the season. A set of three, they coordinate with spring and summer aesthetics through the full season. Best of all, you’ll spend just $7.99.

6 Wavy LED Neon Wall Mirror

A wavy mirror with built-in LED neon lighting is the statement piece that does two jobs at once—it reflects light to make a room feel larger and adds an ambient glow that no standard lamp can replicate. This wavy LED neon wall mirror is $25.99 and the most eye-catching piece in this week’s drop. Kids will love its modern look and the colorful light it casts.

7 Blue and White “Home” Pillow

Blue and white is one of the most versatile color combinations in home textiles—it works in coastal, farmhouse, transitional, and classic aesthetics without ever seeming out of place. This blue and white home pillow brings that reliable palette to a pillow with a simple, welcoming sentiment. It’s $15.59.

8 Woven Rattan LED Lamp

Rattan lamps cast a warm, dappled light through the woven texture of the shade—a softer, more organic effect than a standard fabric drum shade. This woven rattan LED lamp is a natural, boho-adjacent accent that works in a bedroom, a living room corner, or on a bedside table. At $15.99, it’s one of the strongest value finds in the lighting category.

9 White Cabinet with Maize Drawers

Storage solutions are practical purchases—but picking the right one will enhance the whole room. This white cabinet has a shiplap top box and lined, contrasting maize-colored drawers, making it a decorative object rather than just a utility item. This white cabinet with maize drawers works in a bathroom, a bedroom, or an entryway. It’s $59.49.

10 Wildflower Hand Towel

This wildflower-printed hand towel is the bathroom accent costs less than a candle and creates an immediately more welcoming feel at the sink. It coordinates naturally with the daisy shower hooks above and brings the botanical, summer-fresh aesthetic into a complete bathroom vignette. It’s $5.99.

11 Leaf Sculpted Bath Rug

A sculpted bath rug with a leaf pattern adds texture underfoot and visual interest to a bathroom floor without requiring any wall or surface changes. This leaf sculpted bath rug brings a botanical dimension to a bathroom that a solid-color rug simply can’t match. It’s $13.79.