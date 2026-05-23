Shop 7 new Walmart summer decor finds, from Anthropologie mirror dupes to chic trays.

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If you aren’t shopping for home decor at Walmart, you are missing out. A few years ago, I would never have considered decorating my house with Walmart items like mirrors, furniture, or bedding. However, now it is 2026, and the superstore is filled with some of the trendiest, most sought-after, viral home finds imaginable, from gorgeous mirrors that look like they could be from Anthropologie to Pottery Barn decorative dupes. What should you shop for to get your home looking gorgeous this season? Here are the 7 best new Walmart summer decor finds selling fast.

1 A Gorgeous Arched Mirror

Why pay Anthropologie prices when you can get a designer-looking mirror for way less at Walmart? The Gianna Arched Full-Length Mirror is $100 and is “Absolutely STUNNING,” a shopper writes. “From the moment I took it out of the box, I could tell it was of great quality. The aluminum alloy frame feels sturdy and well-made, yet still sleek and modern. The black finish is so versatile and it blends beautifully with my decor and adds a sophisticated touch to the room. The size is PERFECT. It gives a full, head-to-toe view without taking up too much space, and it actually makes the room feel bigger and brighter by reflecting natural light. I love the standing design.”

2 A Woven Resin Urn

The entire My Texas House home collection is a hit this season. The My Texas House 16-inch Brown Woven Resin Urn Planter is $42.97 and will look gorgeous with a big hydrangea plant or faux arrangement. “Omg this is absolutely stunning! I love the way it looks in my hallway. What great quality and I believe it can be used inside or outside. It’s huge and can hold a large plant. Love it and will purchase more in this style for other rooms!” writes a fan. “Just perfect for my house! I love it! Perfect addition to my house! Very good quality, and it’s just the perfect Style for me and my house! It’s just perfect! My fiddle leaf is loving it!” another exclaims.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 Textured Bath Rugs

Another collection shoppers are obsessed with? Beautiful, Drew Barrymore’s line. I love this Beautiful Floral Block Scallop 2 Piece Bath Rug Set, 17″ x 24″ & 20″ x 30″, just $25. “These rugs are so cute and so well made. I have washed them once already, and they held up really well. There is no shedding at all, which I appreciate. The back has anti-slip material, so they stay in place really well. They are a thinner rug, so if you are wanting something padded, these are not for you. The color is super cute and the floral design is subtle due to it being the same color and material. Overall they are great rugs and I would definitely recommend!” a shopper writes.

4 A Woven Decorative Tray

Pottery Barn or Walmart? Nobody will be able to tell the difference with this Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray, 16″, $22.97. “This tray is very nice,” writes one shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked, ‘Where did you get that tray?’ When I respond, they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

5 A Classy Doormat

Walmart has great doormats for under $10, like this Mainstays Home Outdoor Doormat, 18″ x30″, which is elegant-looking and will help keep your home clean. “This rug is just beautiful! The rug is very high quality for the price. The color is a very subtle green which would go well with the farmhouse look. I would definitely buy this rug again,” writes a shopper.

6 Striped Towel Sets

Also from Drew’s collection: this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Piece Stripe-Hem Bath Towel Set, $24 for the set. “To say the kelly green towel and bath set is Beautiful is the best name to fit. As soon as I opened the towels my cat and I both gasped at the beautiful colors and quality threading. The towels are thick and very absorbent that help you dry quickly and feel beautiful doing so! I love the fun colors! Great towel sets that are BEAUTIFULLY done,” one writes.

7 And, Little Faux Plants for $3

This Mainstays Indoor Artificial 9in Tea Leaf in Pot looks so real and is just $3. “I had never bought fake flowers before. This was such a great price I thought I’d use on my patio. It was in a cute pot and full enough. They were priced cheap so could use for special occasions, weddings and your dining room. Gave it a 4 only because it could have been a little fuller. But not disappointed at all,” writes a happy shopper.