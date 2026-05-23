Shop 11 new Costco summer deals, from the Ninja SLUSHi to discounted Purple mattresses.

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It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means now is the time to save big on everything you need for the summer. Costco has dropped some amazing summer deals and sales on everything from sunscreen and clothing to outdoor furniture and yard equipment. Don’t wait too long to shop! The best deals are ending soon. Here are the 11 best new Costco summer deals this week.

1 Vacation Sunscreen

Vacation, the best-smelling SPF ever, is the only sunscreen that I use. I stock up on it at Costco, which offers the best deal ever. Get two tubes of Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo, on sale for $17.99 after a $4 off discount. A single tube of it is $17 at Target.

2 Sun Bum Spray

If you prefer a spray, which my kids do, pick up a Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, 2-pack, $4.50 off, just $19.49. “Lifeguards go to. All the lifeguards prefer sun bum. It works great,” writes a shopper. “My favorite sunscreen so happy to get it at a more reasonable cost!” another adds. Again, a single can retails for $20, so this is a steal.

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3 The Ninja SLUSHi

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, on sale for $219.99 after $60 off, is “slushi heaven,” shoppers claim. “This new ninja slushi xl is amazing!!! We tried a small batch of pineapple soda and all the kids loved it. The cups included are a nice bonus. Highly recommend it, especially with summer right around the corner,” writes one.

4 A Huge Gazebo

The Sunjoy 13.3′ x 14.8′ Wilmington Hardtop Gazebo, $2,399.99 after $600 off, is another customer favorite. “I love this pergola. The dimensions fit perfectly in the space I have. It’s such a beautiful pergola,” writes a shopper. “Easy to assemble instructions with good quality metal pieces to give it a finished wood look. Pieces were cut to fit well and identifiable following the all picture (no words) assembly instructions. Buy it!” another writes.

5 A Stunning Sectional

The Hartley 6-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional is $1,499.99 after $800 off, is such a stunning sectional. “The quality and comfort of this sectional for the price is tremendous. Feather down and reversible cushions are what you find in high end couches and sectionals. The seat is deep and the back is just right. It very comfortable! We’re all over 5’10” in my house. The material is like a soft chenille but very sturdy. The color goes with anything! The sections are heavy and sitting on wood floors and they do not move. I’m very happy with this purchase!! It is an absolutely beautiful set in my new home,” a shopper says.

6 Golf Shirts

Costco has a lot of smart-looking men’s clothing on sale, including the Greg Norman Men’s ML75 Stretch Polo, $17.99 after $4 off. “Very nice shirt that is comfortable to wear, especially while golfing,” writes a shopper. “Well made love the fabric feel,” adds another.

7 A Purple Mattress

You won’t find a better deal on Purple mattresses than at Costco. Get the PurpleRenew 11″ Gel Grid Mattress, Queen, for $999.99 after $200 off. “I am completely obsessed with it. I sleep on my side, my stomach and my back and I find myself comfortable in every position. This was the best investment and I can’t recommend highly enough!!! I also run cold when I sleep and have always slept with a heated blanket on and this mattress still is perfect for me,” a shopper writes.

8 A Patio Dining Set

This POLYWOOD Westport 7-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is $500 off, now just $1,899.99. “A standard outdoor table and chairs with all the high quality and durability of Polywood. Value priced and really all you need for dining al fresco. These should hold up to any climate (especially most wind), plus they have a 20 year warranty,” writes a shopper.

9 A Dyson Vacuum

Pounce on this Dyson deal! The Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum is $279.99 after $110 off. “I love this vacuum. My friends laughed when I commented about it on our group text because of how excited I was over a vacuum cleaner! The suction is super strong and gets up all of the dog hair- huge improvement over my previous vacuum,” writes a fan.

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10 A Set of Greenworks Gadgets

This Greenworks 2x24V Mower, Trimmer, Blower Combo Kit is currently $549.99 after $150 off, a steal for the trio of products that also comes with batteries and chargers. “I am very pleased with this combo. Assembly was easy and it performs as I hoped it would. I’ve only used the mower on a small section, as we are in a new house. The mower has 3 options for grass discharge. You can mulch, side discharge or rear bag. And the handle folds for space saving storage. The trimmer has an edging option, which I like. And it comes with something like 5 spools of trimming string. The combo has 4 batteries and the charger can charge 2 batteries at once. My lawn is less than a 1/4 acre so I anticipate being able to mow the entire lawn without waiting for batteries to charge. The blower works well also. This combo has exceeded my expectations,” writes a shopper.

11 Adidas Sneakers for Under $31

Get some new sneakers for the family at Costco. The adidas Men’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker and the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker are just $30.99 after $7 off. “Perfect fit, look great, perfect for hiking or just hanging out!” writes a shopper. “These shoes are so comfortable! Wore these right out of the box to work for hours on my feet. They were great. True to size,” adds another.