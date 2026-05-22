Shop 11 new Lowe's outdoor finds, from budget-friendly grills to boho egg chairs.

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Summer is summering at Lowe’s, the home improvement superstore that sells everything from hardware and building supplies to furniture and home decor. There are so many warm-weather must-buys at the store right now and also on the Lowe’s website. I found gorgeous outdoor furniture, rugs, pillows, planters, and more. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Lowe’s outdoor finds right now.

1 Stackable Adirondack Chairs

If you are entertaining but need more seating, Lowe’s has reasonably priced chairs in a rainbow of colors. The Adams Manufacturing RealComfort Stackable Teal Resin Frame Stationary Adirondack Chair with Solid Seat is a shopper favorite. “These plastic chairs are fantastic – survive the weather, easy to clean, don’t get too hot, love the accent color(s)!” writes one.

2 The Monument Mesa Grill 2

The Monument Mesa 405BZ Stainless Steel 5-Burner Infrared Liquid Propane Gas Grill with 1-Side Burner is a budget-friendly grill that shoppers love at $449. “First is the quality build, all corners are built so the cover doesn’t snag when installed or removed the lid is solid and helps retain the heat, the variable heat controls allow low or very high heat. the quality stainless will last for years. The searing station in the middle is priceless,” writes one.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Gorgeous Ceramic Planter

The allen + roth Round 9.6-in W x 9.6-in L Blue Glazed ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Planter is a statement maker for larger plants. “Beautiful color and nice heavy planter,” a shopper writes about the $34.98 item. “Beautiful color and durable feel. Looks great on our porch and would 100% rec.,” adds another.

4 A Great Patio Umbrella

Style Selections 7.5-ft Steel Navy Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella is another customer favorite for $39. “Attractive, set-up like we expected,” writes a shopper. “I love that it tilts,” adds another. “Looks and works great. Not to big but just big enough,” a third adds.

5 A Boho Egg Chair

The allen + roth Emerald Cove Wicker Brown Steel Frame Stationary Egg Chair with Tan Cushioned Seat, $698, looks like it is from Anthropologie with boho vibes “Quality furniture AND cushions. You can’t find great cushions anymore. These are thick, FIRM and comfortable! So I’m love with this. It is extra wide too which was a nice surprise!” writes a shopper.

6 Outdoor Area Rugs

There are lots of great outdoor rugs at Lowe’s, including the Allen + Roth with Stainmaster Blue Border 8 x 10 (ft) Loomed Polypropylene Blue Rectangular Outdoor Border Hose Washable Pet-Friendly Area Rug, $198. “It is made of good quality material and looks great,” writes a shopper. “Looks even better in person than pictured! Very happy with style and quality,” adds another.

7 A Beverage Cooler with Retro Vibes

The Permasteel 80 Quart(s) White Insulated Beverage cooler is a fan favorite, giving serious retro vibes. “We love the 80 quart standing cooler with wheels. It kept the drinks cold and ice solid for 24 hours and looked like it would for days if needed,” one shopper writes.

8 Tropical Throw Pillows

Add a touch of the tropics to your outdoor living spaces with the Greendale Home Fashions 2-Pack Unbranded Floral Roma Square Throw pillow, $38.05. “High quality, easy to clean, love the color and design,” writes a shopper. “Well made and seems durable for outdoors,” another adds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

9 A Rocker Chair Patio Set

This allen + roth Ivy Meadows 3 -Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions is the perfect set for your patio. “These chairs are so comfortable and the fabric on the chairs is very waterproof, the table is just the right size for having snacks and drinks for two,” a shopper writes.

10 Subhead Goes Right Here

Looking for the perfect outdoor dining table? The allen + roth Clearbrook Rectangle Outdoor Dining Table 40-in W x 70-in L with Umbrella Hole is an upscale option. “Very nice table, well made and sturdy. The coloring and wood grain is very pretty, nice neutral color. Very easy to assemble. Only 4 pieces counting table too. Takes 12 screws and Allen wrench supplied. Loosely assemble legs and then cross brace, tighten cross brace and then legs. Flip table over and you’re done! Was very well packed and secure. Underside of table has cross supports welded in and umbrella goes through table and then through cross beam for additional support. Very pleased with table!” writes a shopper.

11 And, a Wood Raised Planter

This Greenes Fence 24-in W x 48-in L x 31-in H Natural Cedar Cedar Raised Planter Box is perfect for growing all your produce or flowers all season long. “Easy to assemble, looks good and works very well,” writes a shopper.