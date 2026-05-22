Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel home finds, from chic tulip candle holders to Snoopy blow molds.

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Cracker Barrel is the place to be this summer. Not only did the restaurant bring back Campfire Meals and kick off the “Fuel Your Summer Road Trip” 10-week sweepstakes, designed to help guests fuel their summer travel by giving away $250,000 in food and fuel to Cracker Barrel Rewards members during road trip season, but the Old Country Store has also filled up with tons of amazing products. What should you shop for to get your house ready for the new season? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds right now.

1 This Dolphin and Baby Box

There are so many amazingly adorable sentimental trinket decorations at Cracker Barrel, starting with this Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box, $29.99. It features a hinged top with a magnetic closure. The hand-applied enamel with sparkling accents brings the perfect amount of special to your space.

2 A Cat Mom with Kittens Ledge Leaner

Cracker Barrels’ “ledge leaners” are popular with shoppers. They are perfect for any ledge or shelf, hanging in a clever, creative way. I love this Cat Mom And Babies Ledge Leaner, $14.99, which features a mommy cat with her kittens hanging down. It is perfect for any feline lover.

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3 Tulip Candle Holders

I am a sucker for any fun candle holders. This Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders ($29.99) comes with three holders in various sizes and colors. Shoppers are obsessed mainly because it looks more expensive than it is. “These beautiful three glass tulips exceeded my expectations! Thank you!” one writes.

4 A Frog Marble Cutting Board

This Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74, will definitely sell out. It is super gorgeous, designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes. It also makes a great gift. There was a honeycomb-shaped version last season that sold out fast.

5 A Scalloped Cake Platter

I am obsessed with the “Summer Cottage” collection, which has been an instant hit with shoppers. The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand is one of the standout pieces. It is scalloped like a flower’s petals and will perfectly house all your spring and summer cakes while adding a dash of color to your kitchen. Get it for $22.99.

6 This Turtle and Babies Glitter Globe

The latest collection of glitter globes is pretty amazing. For example, how gorgeous is this Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe, $89.99? “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

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7 A Calico Cats Drying Mat

There are tons of kitty-inspired items at Cracker Barrel this season, including the super purrfect Calico Cats Drying Mat ($9.99), which has been a hit with shoppers. There is also this Cat Grabber Mitts Set of 2 for $12.99. Each one infuses some feline fun into your kitchen.

8 A Patriotic Snoopy Blow Mold

This Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold, on sale for $49.99, is perfect for Peanuts fans and is also a great red, white, and blue decoration for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day weekend. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

9 A Seashell Fountain

Are you decorating a beach house, or do you want to bring the beachy feel into your space? This Seashell Fountain, $64.99, needs to be in your shopping cart. It has layered ceramic shells with water gently flowing over it, creating a peaceful trickling sound that adds calm ambiance to your space.

10 And, This Driftwood Fish

This Driftwood Fish Decor will look great alongside the fountain. It features a fish carved from driftwood, covered in beautiful shells. Each one is unique. This also makes a great gift, as it brings the beach into anyone’s home. Get it for $49.99.

11 And, a Cozy Blanket

This cozy blanket with beachy vibes is perfect for summer. The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, is made of a buttery-soft knit fabric and features a white-and-aqua striped pattern. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. And, it also makes a great gift. I love the ocean-inspired color!