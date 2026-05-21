Shop 11 new Costco kitchen finds under $30, from chic stoneware bowls to BBQ prep tubs.

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Are you in need of some new kitchen items but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Head to Costco. The warehouse has been filling up with so many under-$30 finds that will help you level up your cooking and eating game. From chic bowls and serving platters to meal prep must-haves and the prettiest kitchen candles, there are so many things you can buy with a few $10 bills. What should you throw in your cart this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco kitchen finds under $30.

1 Glass Meal Prep Containers

Costco Buys shared about the latest meal prep must-have. “Meal prep just got a serious upgrade with the Ello Duraglass 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco! You get 5 glass vessels with 5 airtight locking lids in fun color tinted options, and they’re oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe. BPA free and completely plastic free inside,” they wrote about the $24.99 item.

2 The Prep & Serve Tub Everyone Is Sharing About

“If you love to cook and entertain outdoors, the Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub at Costco is such a smart find! It works as a marinade tub, serving tray, cutting board, and drink chiller all in one, and the lid flips over to serve. It holds 4.6 gallons and collapses flat for easy storage,” Costco Buys shared about the $14.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Melamine Serving Platter for Dips and Salads

Costco Chika and pretty much every other influencer shared about the new melamine serving platter for salads or dips. “Costco now has these gorgeous 7 piece Lazy Susan sets in different designs and they make organizing look way too good,” they wrote.

4 Under Cabinet Lights

Costco Savvy shared about the perfect way to light up your kitchen. “Found these Infinity X1 lights at Costco and had to bring them home! 3-pack, remote included, rechargeable, magnetic, and super easy to install… no wiring needed! You can turn them on with the remote or use the motion sensor option, which is so nice. Obsessed with how they look under my kitchen cabinets!” they wrote about the $27.99 item.

5 Luxurious Candles

I always keep candles burning in my kitchen. Costco New Deals shared some amazing-smelling ones that won’t break the bank. “New luxury ceramic candles at Costco they are crafted with essential oils! these are perfect,” they wrote about the $19.99 set.

6 A Great BBQ Set

This Henckels 8-Piece BBQ Trays & Skewer Set, $28.99, arrived just in time for BBQ season. “Comes with perforated grilling trays plus 6 easy-release skewers so you can grill veggies, shrimp, kebabs, and smaller foods without losing them through the grates. Stainless steel construction and dishwasher safe makes cleanup way easier too,” writes Costco Fam 4 U.

7 A Beautiful Beverage Stand

Costco Hot Finds shared a gorgeous glass-and-ceramic beverage stand, perfect for entertaining all summer long. It is $21.99. “So fancy looking! The lid and base are ceramic!” she captioned the post. “Ahhhh this is perfect for summer get together!” a follower commented.

8 Stoneware Bowls

Costco Shares is all about a stunning bowl set that costs just $9.99. “These stoneware bowls from Costco come in a set of six and they are dishwasher AND microwave safe! Perfect for everyday use. Only $9.99. So pretty,” they wrote.

9 Fancy Hand Soaps

Costco Shares recommends Home & Body Co. Casa di Fiori hand soap set, which looks bougie but doesn’t cost a lot. “New glass bottle hand soaps just arrived at Costco. Four different scents and the bottles look so luxe sitting on the counter. The amount of hand soaps that I have is becoming a problem,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Paella Pan

The Frugal Find recommends a new GreenPan option. “Found a carbon steel pan at Costco for $28.99. Great alternative to nonstick cookware — naturally non toxic and high heat safe. If you’ve been switching to safer cookware, check your Costco,” they captioned the post.

11 And, Many More Items

Costco Buzz shared a post of “under $10 kitchen find at Costco,” starting with the OVER&BACK 3-piece multipurpose basket set, now just $9.99, they wrote. “That’s $4 OFF. Includes 1 large basket + 2 medium baskets. Perfect for kitchen, pantry, snacks, coffee station, or organizing small items.”