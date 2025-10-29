Costco just dropped exciting new home finds shoppers are racing to grab before they sell out.

Have you heard the jokes about people walking into Costco for a $5 rotisserie chicken and walking out with a big-screen television? There’s a reason we all laugh: It’s hard to walk into the megastore for groceries and walk out without several random items, ranging from home goods to clothing and even electronics. Costco is one of my go-to spots for everything for my home and kitchen, ranging from rugs (name brands and also dupes) and furniture pieces to kitchen gadgets and even major appliances. Costco sells the latest and greatest product drops, usually at a lower price than the competition. What items are flooding into shelves this week? Here are the 7 best new Costco home finds hitting warehouses this week.

1 A Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker That Also Blends Frozen Drinks

This Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker, $199.99, makes ice cream for the kids and mixed drinks for the adults. “I’ve really enjoyed using the Gourmia Soft Serve and Frozen Drink Maker,” says a shopper. They add that you don’t have to freeze a bowl the night before it cools on its own, which simplifies and shortens the process. “In about half an hour you’ve got soft serve, slushies, or even a milkshake. The texture control is cool because everyone in my family likes their ice cream a little different. The built-in topping dispenser is fun for adding sprinkles or fudge, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do, it makes dessert feel special,” they add.

2 This High-End Dyson Vacuum

Don’t spend top dollar on Dyson. Costco is the only place I buy any Dyson products, ranging from vacuum cleaners to heating and cooling gadgets. Currently, one of the brand’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is on major sale. Take an additional $110 off in-warehouse and online for a limited time. The gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. There is a limit of five, and the deal is valid through November 6.

3 A Really Nice Diffuser Bundle

When designing your spaces, don’t overlook fragrance. The Homedics SereneScent Portable Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser Bundle infuses scents into your home. Get the little machine for $79.99 after $20 off until November 2, a limit of five per member. “We received one of these for Christmas 10 months ago, and it is one of our favorite things. This is so unique, and the scent is just clean and hot heavy like candles and plug in oil lamps. I was looking to get my parents one, and was surprised by the negative reviews. We haven’t had any issues with it getting clogged up. We run the alcohol through the empty bottle when we change out the fragrances. We have it set-up to run every day intermittently, and it works great. It uses a minimal amount of oil. We have not used up the supply of fragrance it came with. I highly recommend this. If you don’t like it, return it to costco for a full refund. It’s worth the risk!” writes a happy customer.

4 Yankee Candle Set

The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set, 6-pack, is $29.99 and $10 less at the store. Costco New Deals shared about it in a recent post. “These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!! And do you notice I’m shaking slit 🤣🤣🤣 that’s me after drinking the new caramel mocha freeze. Too much caffeine and sugar lol,” they wrote. This makes a great holiday gift, and you can also split the candles up as stocking stuffers.

5 Area Rugs

Costco sells lots of great area rugs, ranging from fluffy sheepskins (my personal favorites) to these Serenity area rugs and runners, which are currently on sale. The Serenity Runner is just $24.99 after $7 off, while an 8′ X 10′ Serenity Area Rug is $119.99 after $50 off, with a limit of 10 for each, with the sales valid through November 2. “We love this rug! It is a warm-white color and very nice to walk on. It seems resilient too. We had a small mishap and the stain lifted completely with very little effort. Ours is used as a runner between our countertop and over-sized island. A perfect size for us,” writes a shopper.

6 A New, Gourmet Keurig

The Keurig K-Crema Brewer Bundle is available exclusively at Costco for $189.99 and is perfect for serious coffee drinkers. Pick regular coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or espresso-style shots without needing multiple machines. “Best coffee machine EVER! You have to get this!” writes a shopper. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!”

7 And, the Classic KitchenAid Mixer on Serious Sale

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield is on serious sale at Costco. Get it for $319.99 after $100 off in red, silver, or black through November 17 or while supplies last with a five item limit. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.