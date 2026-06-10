7 Best New Old Navy Summer Finds That Look Expensive for Less

Shop 7 new Old Navy summer finds that look expensive for less, from drapey skorts to linen dresses.

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Big things are happening at Old Navy this summer! The budget-friendly clothing emporium, which sells on-trend fashions for the entire family, has so many frugal finds that look designer and are perfect for warm weather. From dresses and coordinating sets to tops and skorts, you will find pretty much everything under the sun. What should you shop for to spruce up your wardrobe this season? Here are the 7 best Old Navy summer finds that look expensive for less.

1 These Boho VIbe Drapey Skirt Shorts

These High-Waisted Drapey Skirt Shorts give serious Anthropologie vibes but cost a fraction of the designer price, currently on sale for $20. “These shorts are so cute on I can’t even tell you!!! They look like a skirt! So comfortable and lightweight. Bought both prints. Wish they had more colors/prints! Please make more!!!” a shopper writes.

2 These Wide Leg Pants and Matching Top

Lots of Old Navy shoppers swear by the sets. These High-Waisted Cut Out Wide-Leg Pants, on sale for $30, pair perfectly with the matching sleeveless top. “The pants fit nicely and aren’t too full. The eyelet is darling!” writes a shopper. “They are cotton, which is perfect for since I’m allergic to linen. I can wear them with a crop top T-shirt or any other tank. I did get the matching top and is a beautiful set to wear during summer,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive.

3 A Linen Blend Apron Neck Dress

This Linen-Blend Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress is currently 30% off and comes in several patterns. “Love the linen feel, the pattern and how it is lightweight without being see through. Sized down and it still feels big but I don’t have a large chest. I am 5’6 130lbs. I have received many compliments on this beautiful dress. I love this dress!” a shopper writes.

4 A Tie-Front Cami and Matching Shorts

Another great set? This Tie-Front Cami Tank Top and matching shorts. “Gorgeous top and I love that there is a tie at the front that you can adjust, this made for a perfect fit. I sized down in the top to a large and got the XL matching short. Perfect for summer lounging,” a shopper writes.

5 A Toddler Smocked Dress

This Printed Sleeveless Smocked Dress for Toddler Girls is on sale for $112.49 and looks like something you would find at Janie & Jack. “Adorable dress for little girls to wear all summer. My daughters loved this dress and put it on right away,” writes a shopper, adding that it “fits true to size.”

6 A Men’s Hawaiian Shirt

The Classic Fit Everyday Shirt in this Hawaiian print is on sale for $20.99 and looks like it could be from Tommy Bahama. “Great shirt for summer wear. The large fit perfectly. The colors are great, and the quality of the shirt is much better than I even imagined,” writes a shopper.

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7 And, This Kids Hill House Home Dupe

Get the Hill House Home look for less at Old Navy. This Sleeveless Plaid Smocked Dress for Toddler Girls looks just like the designer version, but is just $12.49. “Adorable! Love the print, linen-like fabric, style!” one shopper writes. “This might be the cutest dress I have ever bought for my daughter. Everything about it is adorable and I can’t wait for her to wear it around July 4th!” another adds.