7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive

Old Navy is an excellent store for inexpensive essentials, including cold-weather accessories and coats, as well as swimsuits and flip-flops. However, not all items at the cheap-and-chic store are as well-made as others. A handful hold up better than the rest, and people buy them repeatedly. What should you shop for on your next trip? Here are 7 Old Navy winter basics shoppers say hold up.

1 SoSoft Sweaters

Shoppers are fans of the entire SoSoft collection, including this cropped cardigan. “I’ve had tons of stuff from Old Navy that’s held up great over the last several years, especially any of their linen and natural fiber stuff. I don’t have good luck with their work pants like the Pixie line, as they fade quickly in the wash, but everything else has been great, especially their So Soft cardigans,” one shopper writes. “I looove the so soft fabric sweaters,” another agrees.

2 The Dynamic Fleece Line

Don’t sleep on the fleece items at Old Navy. “Their dynamic fleece line is also incredible – easily had held up to 30-40 washes with no pilling and holding the shape well,” one Redditor maintains. One of the bestsellers is this Dynamic Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt, which comes with a matching pair of pants.

3 The Taylor Work Trousers

Looking for dress pants? “The Taylor work trousers hold up well. The sizing on them is.. specific (they don’t look nice if you’re between sizes). But I would recommend them if you can get a good fit,” one explains. They come in various styles and colors, including this pair of Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Pants.

4 The Denim, Including WOW Flare Jeans

Lots of shoppers swear by Old Navy denim. “I think their WOW Flare Jeans are pretty wonderful,” says a shopper. “I love their wow flare jeans!” another agrees. Lots of people swear they fit and look better than designer denim.

5 All the Exercise Clothes

Lots of shoppers recommend the workout clothes. “Cosign the sleektech pants are amazing,” one says. They come in lots of different colors and styles. The High-Waisted SleekTech Joggers are a universally figure-flattering option.

6 T-Shirts

You can’t go wrong with Old Navy t-shirts. The “vintage tees especially are great,” a shopper says. “Their tshirts have been a stable of my wardrobe for forever. I find their quality excellent for the price,” another says. During the colder months, the Vintage Crew-Neck T-Shirt is a bestseller.

7 And, All the Jackets

And, all of the jackets are winners. “I am a big fan of Old Navy overall. I find it’s important to know what kind of item you’re looking for,” someone wrote, noting that some :standout successes” include “two rain jackets that I wear all the time, two light jackets that I wear all the time, and winter peacoats.” This men’s peacoat is on sale for $40.