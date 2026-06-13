11 Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $25

Get your workspace nice and organized with these budget options.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are few spaces around the house where storage systems can be as important as the garage. So when we decided to finally get those tools and parts in order, we knew we had to head straight to Harbor Freight—and we certainly weren’t disappointed with what we found. There are solutions for practically everything that fall well within our tight budget, including a few items that could even find their way indoors at some point. Here are the Harbor Freight garage storage finds for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder

Sometimes, the simplest solutions can be the best. That’s why this U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) is an ideal buy, in our opinion, especially as a versatile, easy-to-install way to stash your items within easy reach.

Perhaps its broad appeal explains how the item has received over 11,000 five-star reviews on the Harbor Freight website. Customers add that it’s a “great price” and even “perfect for smaller areas.”

2 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox

If you’ve been upgrading and augmenting your tools as much as we have been lately, you’re going to need at least a little more space to stash them. Fortunately, this U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox ($19.99) can hold up to five pounds of storage per drawer (or 10 total), all without taking up too much precious workbench space.

This item also appears to be a customer favorite, with a solid 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website (including over 4,400 five-star reviews). Most say it’s a “great toolbox for its size” with a “lot of versatility.”

3 U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder

Need a place to holster your items while you’re working? This U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder ($21.99) has been one of our favorite workbench add-ons, with enough room to hold up to three different implements at once.

“Purchased it to free up work space on top of my toolbox. The efficiency that it created by having my cordless tools organized has blown my mind!” gushes one happy customer in the reviews.

4 Storehouse 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack

If there’s any argument to develop a garage storage system, it’s dealing with all of those small bits and ends. This Storehouse 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack ($19.99) is an ideal solution, keeping those nuts, bolts, drill bits, and screws in order so you can spend less time hunting for them.

Reviewers call it a “great storage” option, adding: “For the price, I could not find anything even remotely this good.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

5 Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer

Now that we’ve fully transitioned into summer, the most important thing is not to let all of the hard work you put into spring cleaning go to waste! You can keep your workspace or hobby room nice and organized with this Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer ($19.99). Thanks to its compact build, it can be useful pretty much anywhere!

Customers in the reviews point out that this is helpful for everything from storing fishing lures and spare nuts and bolts to LEGO pieces and screws—all for a low price.

“I’ve bought several of these boxes for various uses, such as organizing hardware and crafting supplies. Good quality,” writes one reviewer.

6 Voyager Stainless Steel Toolbox

Looking for a portable storage solution? This Voyager Stainless Steel Toolbox ($19.99) is a rugged and durable option that’s perfect for lugging your essential items to and fro (or even as a place to stash them in between jobs).

“As good as it gets and within budget,” writes one satisfied reviewer. “So much easier to work when your tools are properly stored. Very fair price, appropriate size, and lightweight too.”

7 Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin

We love a modular storage solution! This Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin ($3.99) is truly one of the more versatile options we’ve seen out there, providing an easily accessible stash space for tools, hardware, supplies, and practically anything else you can think of. Of course, this kind of system can also work elsewhere around the house, especially in the pantry!

8 Storehouse Water-Resistant Storage Container

At first glance, this Storehouse Water-Resistant Storage Container ($7.99) seems like it’s a fantastic addition to your workbench for stashing nuts, bolts, bits, and more. But according to customers who’ve purchased the product, it’s actually pretty versatile around the house.

“My daughter stores her jewelry-making beads in these containers, and it works perfectly. Excellent product, just the right size and price,” writes one.

“I purchased this to organize and store my crayons and oil pastels. Using the dividers to divide each row into 3 sections creates perfectly sized compartments,” says another. “As usual, Harbor Freight delivers a quality product at a fraction of the price that competitors offer the same thing.”

RELATED: 11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less.

9 Storehouse 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bin

We’ve found that some of the best storage solutions are the ones where we can clearly see what’s stashed away inside. That’s why this Storehouse 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bin ($2.99) provides the perfect building block for organizing your nuts, bolts, tools, and other items.

“These things are awesome! I love the way they connect to make whatever size ‘unit’ you want them to be,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

10 Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

When it comes to organizing your workspace, it is usually best not to overthink things. This Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer ($9.99) provides the extra stash space for pretty much anything you can think of, all with a durable plastic build.

“I like that this little storage unit has multiple compartments that I can store various lock washers, nuts, bolts, and other small items by size,” writes one happy customer. “The unit can be hung on the wall or sit on a shelf.”

11 Voyager Round Canvas Bag

Need a new way to keep things organized that isn’t a rigid bin or box? Try a Voyager Round Canvas Bag ($13.99). Made of light, collapsible material, it’s truly helpful for making those toy room messes magically disappear, stashing patio hardware, quickly concealing tools, and more. And with a look like this, it’s technically what we call a “decor-age” option.

“This bag is a perfect replacement for the plastic buckets I had been using, with the added advantage that it collapses nicely for easy storage. I use two of these to carry tools at times, rope and rocks at other times, and have found them sturdy enough to stand up while being loaded,” writes one happy customer. “As far as I can tell, there is nothing negative about this canvas bucket-like bag.”