Shop 11 HomeGoods storage finds that look expensive, from fabric drawer units to wicker baskets.

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Finding the right storage solutions can simplify the process of organizing your home. HomeGoods is a great starting point for gathering everything you need to make your house look and feel great, and to keep it perfectly decluttered. There are so many amazing products that don’t look plastic or cheap and actually elevate the overall vibe. What should you shop for if you are on an organizing mission? Here are 11 HomeGoods storage finds that look far more expensive than they are.

1 This Fabric Covered Six Drawer Unit

I saw a few of these fabric-covered drawer units in the store, including this smaller, six-drawer style, perfect for a countertop, for $49.99, and also a larger, floor-standing three-drawer unit for $69.99. The three-drawer model is perfect for extra storage in your closet, office, or playroom. The smaller will work well to organize smaller items.

2 Woven Baskets in Various Sizes

All the pro organizers I know recommend buying baskets and bins at HomeGoods. The main thing you want to look out for is gathering matching ones for a cohesive look, and making sure you are grabbing the correct sizes. Measure your spices prior to shopping.

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3 A Beautiful Bathroom Tower

If you need extra shelf space in the closet, investing in a floor unit like this gorgeous wood-and-marble tower will be a game-changer. It even has a cubbyhole with a door at the bottom to stash items you don’t want people to see. This particular one was $129.99, but there were less expensive options as well.

4 Glass Canisters

Keep all your bathroom items organized in elegant style by investing in some glass and metal canisters. These can be used for anything: Bath bombs, Q-tips, makeup brushes, cotton swabs, soaps, etc. They give a sort of elevated apothecary vibe.

5 And, This Unit on Wheels

I feel like this wheeled unit, which offers four wooden boxes for storing your stuff, would be great in an office or arts-and-crafts room. I love the light wood color and the fact that it’s on wheels, so you can easily move it around. You really can’t go wrong with the price, just $34.99.

6 A Covered Laundry Basket

Do yourself a favor and get a laundry hamper with a lid. Who wants to look at or smell dirty clothes? This white, scalloped basket is truly gorgeous and looks like something you would find at Serena & Lily.

7 Covered Plastic Bins

These covered plastic bins are perfect for keeping documents, office accessories, clothing, or bathroom items together. They can easily be stacked or stashed inside a cabinet or closet. Each one is just $9.99.

8 Shelf Dividers

If you are in the midst of organizing your closets, which end up looking disheveled with clothes piled high, getting shelf dividers can be the ultimate game-changer. This set of four will come in handy anywhere in the house, including your closet, bathroom, pantry, laundry room, or bedroom.

9 Random Wicker Storage

I saw so many matching storage items in the bathroom section. If you are going to get stuff for countertops, toilets, etc. you should consider matching items. This one would be great for toiletries, haircare, or makeup.

10 Toilet Paper Baskets

Where should you store toilet paper? Why, in this wicker toilet paper tower, which matches the previous item. I spotted so many of these in various forms and colors. Stock it up with TP and leave it next to your toilet so when you run out, you won’t have to get up.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Another Storage Cart

I loved this metal-and-wood storage cart, which, again, can be used pretty much anywhere in your home. This one was $69.99 and had a really elegant look.