Shop 11 popular Aldi mid-August finds, from Serra hybrid dresses to Kirkton House match holders.

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It’s a big week for Aldi shoppers! The store is stocked with amazing products, from Halloween decorations and kitchen organization essentials to clothing and even furniture. However, as with all of the hottest Aldi Finds, the most popular items will likely sell out, and once they do, they will be impossible to get. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds flying off shelves mid-August.

1 New Dresses

I can’t believe Aldi has the cutest dresses! The Serra Hybrid Dress comes in every color, including black, navy, and white, for $14.99, with a tight, fitted top and flared, pleated skirt. If you refuse to wear a sleeveless dress, the figure-flattering frock also comes in a short-sleeved version. The sleeved Serra Hybrid Dress comes in a variety of sizes and fits as shown above. Both are already sold out at my store.

2 New Halloween Blankets

Aldi’s $4.99 throw blankets are cozy, warm, and ultra-adorable, making them a must-buy for the price. They are great for tossing on a sofa or bed and make great affordable gifts, especially for seasons like Halloween. The Kirkton House Black Cats and Bows Pastel Halloween Throw is one of the many new designs in stores now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 New Tumblers

Every season, Aldi also drops new tumblers that shoppers compare to Owala and Stanley for a fraction of the price. This week, new ones include the Adventuridge Celestial Thirst Crusher Tumbler, a 40-ounce tumbler for $9.99. Other more Halloween-centric patterns are available too.

4 Pottery Barn Dupe Everywhere Chairs

The Pottery Barn Everywhere Chair is a classic, but costs around $150. Luckily, Aldi has a great dupe that they drop every few months: the Sohl Navy Kids Arm Chair. At just $39.99, a fraction of the PB version, it’s a no-brainer. It comes in various color options.

5 A Great Sports Bra

If you need a new sports bra but don’t want to spend a lot, head to Aldi, where you can get one for a fraction of the price. Choose from various sizes and colors of the Crane Ls Power Bra, just $9.99 each.

6 Scuba Dress

I am obsessed with the Serra Scuba Dress, an athleisure dupe that comes in a few color options. It is made from a stretchy, comfortable fabric, and the style is figure-flattering. I particularly love this red color. Get it for $14.99.

7 The Prettiest Acacia Cookbook Stand

Aldi has so many great new kitchen goodies. How gorgeous is the Kirkton House Cookbook Stand, which comes in a few color options, including this darker Acacia? Get it for $9.99.

8 Pantry Baskets

If you want to organize your pantry, make an Aldi run and grab some of the latest product drops. I spotted a bunch of pantry and fridge organizing essentials, including the Kirkton House Large Natural Wood Premium Pantry Basket for $6.99.

9 An Ionic Hairdryer

You can spend hundreds on ionic name-brand hairdryers, or head on over to Aldi with a twenty-dollar bill in hand and grab the Visage Ionic Hairdryer, available in a few options, including Purple/Black. It is just $19.99.

10 Hallowen Match Sets

I am obsessed with all the Kirkton House Halloween Match Holders. The little ceramic jars are filled with matches and come in a variety of shapes, including Ghost Orange Pumpkin, Frankenstein, Black Cat, Haunted House, and Pink Ghost, and sell for $5.99. Put them next to your favorite Halloween candle.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 New Runners

Aldi is a great resource for the cheapest chic rugs and runners on the market. This week, there are a few new arrivals, including the Kirkton House Black Berber Stripe Utility Runner – 2′ x 6 ‘, which is one of the many you can pick up at your local store for $9.99.