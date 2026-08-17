11 Best New Costco Fall Storage and Organization Finds

Shop 11 Costco fall storage and organization finds, from clear shoe bins to 20-bin garage racks.

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If you are trying to get organized this month, Costco is here to help! The members-only warehouse has plenty of fantastic finds to sort, store, and organize everything in your home, from shoes and clothes to pots and pans. Some items are on clearance for under $15, while other larger items, including a viral storage unit for your garage or basement, are priced well below other stores. What should you shop for this month? Here are 11 of the best new Costco fall storage and organization finds.

1 Clear Shoe Bins

The Stackable Shoebox & Organizer, 4-pack, on clearance for just $19.97, is a great shoe organizational item. “I absolutely love them!! Can fit my size 12 shoes in many different ways, stackable up to 9 in my apartment and they look so good. As a sneakerhead, these are absolutely the very best clear cases!! Now sadly, I wish my local still carried them,” one shopper writes.

2 A Small Kitchen Cart on Wheels

The Seville Kitchen Cart with Acacia Shelves is a great storage and prep solution to maximize kitchen space, and costs just $154.99. “I just assembled it myself this morning, and was immediately impressed by the ease of assembly, and the quality of materials. The finish feels much more durable than any piece of furniture I’ve ever assembled before. It gave me some much needed storage space, and I’m very pleased with the sturdiness. Also, it is even prettier in person,” a shopper says.

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3 A Counter Organizer

The Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer is $39.99 and super versatile. Many people use it in the kitchen or at a coffee bar, and it’s well-made and high-quality for the price. “I purchased this stand to help with the clutter on my kitchen counter. It did the job. It holds the two large coffee mugs we use each day, teas, hot chocolate, daily supplements, Tylenol bottle, plus some other small things. This is a perfect stand for organization and it looks nice, also,” a shopper says.

4 A Rolling Cart

The Oceanstar 3-tier Storage Cart, $59.99 after $20 off, is another shopper favorite. “My 11 year old and I had no trouble assembling this sturdy cart together. It rolls easily and I like the added feature of locking casters. It appears to be durable and well-made and the bamboo trays have a nice smooth finish. I especially like that the trays have notches cut out on the underside so they sit securely on the frame and don’t slide back and forth. The trays lift out easily as well. We will be using it for school and art supplies at home and I am considering getting another for our pantry,” writes a shopper.

5 Beautiful Towel Baskets

The Mesa Woven Basket is another versatile organizational item for $35.99. “After a long search for a basket to hold our afghans and throws in the living room, this basket popped up on the Costco ad! It is perfect for the space I have and now I can store 1 very large afghan, 1 large afghan and 1 lap throw in it. This basket is well made and very attractive. I also found it to be very reasonably priced!” a shopper writes.

6 Glass Food Storage Containers

Organize your kitchen and your diet with a new set of food storage essentials. “Meal prep just got a serious upgrade with the Ello Duraglass 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco! You get 5 glass vessels with 5 airtight locking lids in fun color-tinted options, and they’re oven-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe. BPA-free and completely plastic-free inside,” influencer Costco Buys shared about the set, $29.99.

7 The Viral Storage Rack and Bins Set

Costco influencers are sharing the massive garage or basement Gorilla 20 Bin Rack, available in stores and online for $379.99, which is one item I am pining for. “It’s back at Costco 20 bin rack! It’s also available online,” Costco New Deals shared in a post. “An organization dream,” a shopper commented.

8 A Set of 5 Bins

Costco Buzz shared about a great wooden organization find. “Spotted SEVILLE 5-piece storage bin set in acacia wood,” they wrote. “Perfect for kitchen organizing, pantry storage, coffee bar setup, bathroom decor, and more.” Get the set on sale for $14.97.

9 A 6-Pack of Plastic Bins

This 6-pack of IRIS 45QT Clear Storage Bin with Buckles is a customer favorite for $44.99. “These boxes are the perfect size, making them great for storing various categorized items. They help me easily organize and store my belongings. Because they are transparent, I can quickly see what’s inside each box. Furthermore, they arrived in a single cardboard box, despite there being six of them. This made it convenient for me to unpack and sort my items. There was no unpleasant odor, and they were very clean and tidy. I really like these boxes,” one shopper says.

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10 A Deck Box

Now that summer is ending, store all your outdoor items in this enormous patio box for $249.99. It is perfect for stashing and organizing outdoor stuff, like blankets, pillows, and more. “Outdoor storage! It’s so crazy nice!” she wrote. “Oh wow I love that it’s on wheels!!” another shopper commented.

11 And This Great 4-Tier Shoe Rack

The TRINITY 4-tier Shoe Rack with Console Top is another great shoe storage solution for $59.99. “I bought two of these to replace my previous bamboo trinity shoe racks because I liked the table top these have. The build was super easy and they are very sturdy and feel like they will last a long time. I also appreciate that they are easy to clean and they came with wall anchors to avoid tipping over if thats a concern in your household. I do wish they came in more colors but definitely will be keeping these for the long run. I did like the bamboo stacking shoe racks too, they just aren’t as sturdy as this one on carpet. This rack has adjustable feet that help it level better,” writes a shopper.