11 Best New Marshalls Fall Living Room Finds Under $25

Shop 11 Marshalls fall living room finds under $25, from cozy throw blankets to Sand + Fog candles.

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It’s just starting to hit me: That yearning to get my living room ultra cozy for fall. As soon as September hits, all I want to do is cuddle up in a furry blanket, sip hot apple cider, and watch Gilmore Girls with my kitty on my lap and a candle burning on the coffee table. Luckily, Marshalls understands the assignment. The discount store is already filling up with everything you need to get your main living space ready for the upcoming season. What should you shop for? Here are 11 of the best new Marshalls fall living room finds under $25.

1 The Lodge Coffee Table Book

Curling up with a coffee table book is one of my favorite things to do on a cool fall night. This SIMON & SCHUSTER Lodge Book, just $24.99, is perfect for that. It’s filled with photos and information about America’s best state parks, and the plaid cover also fits with your fall and winter decor.

2 New Fall Art

Hang some new artwork in your living room to make your house feel like a home. This PETAL LANE 20×16 Orn The Creek Wall Art is super neutral with muted colors that will look great in your space. The framing makes it look high-end, but it’s only $19.99.

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3 A Devil Dog Pillow

Peking Handicraft is one of my favorite brands for kitschy throw pillows that look hand-hooked, are on-trend, and look like they belong in a bougie boutique. This season, get the 12×18 German Shepherd Devil Costume Pillow or the PEKING HANDICRAFT Black Cat Mummy Costume Pillow for just $19.99.

4 A Waffle Knit Fringed Blanket

This Waffle Knit Fringe Trim Throw definitely looks like it belongs in a high-end home boutique and costs a lot of money. Instead, you can get it at Marshalls for just $19.99.

5 Round Artwork

If you get the above piece from Petal Lane, you should also grab this found PETAL LANE 12×12 Oak Tree On A Country Lane Round Frame Wall Art. It is similarly muted and matches the other piece, and is also priced at $19.99.

6 A Halloween Toile Plush Throw

Marshalls is a great place to shop for elevated and upscale seasonal decor. This ENVOGUE Skeleton Toile Plush Blanket isn’t your average Halloween print, with a bougie toile twist. Get it for $24.99.

7 A Lumbar Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are an easy way to transform a sofa or chair instantly. Marshalls has a great selection of upscale-looking options that don’t cost a fortune. This 14×28 Floral Striped Wallpaper Lumbar Pillow is in the new arrivals section for $24.99.

8 Or This Morris & Co. Pillow

I also love this MORRIS & CO .20×20 Pimpernel Floral Print Fringe Pillow. It will also look great on a sofa or chair and features one of the iconic home brand’s famous patterns. Get it for $24.99.

9 A Cozy Halloween Throw Blanket

Cozy up with this CR CURIOUS BY CYNTHIA ROWLEY Pine Bats Throw. It is one of the store’s many high-end-looking Halloween blankets for just $24.99.

10 Sand + Fog Halloween Candles

What do you get when you take some of the most beloved fall scents and add them to a Halloween-themed candle? SAND + FOG 12oz Haunted Harvest Scented Candle. Choose from this scent or others, just $7.99 each.

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11 A Pumpkin Tealight Candle Holder

I am getting this SHABBY CHIC Pumpkins Tealight Candle Holder Centerpiece, which brings so much Halloween spirit for just $16.99. Sure, you can use it as a table centerpiece, but I think it will look amazing on a decorative tray on your coffee table. Shop these items on the Marshalls website or hit your local store.