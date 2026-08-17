11 Best New TJ Maxx Fall Bedding and Blanket Finds Under $25

Shop 11 T.J. Maxx fall bedding and blanket finds under $25, including sheet sets and throw blankets.

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Are you looking for new fall bedding and blankets to elevate your bedroom’s look and feel this fall? Head on over to T.J. Maxx. The discount department store has so many awesome options in the new arrivals section. And the best news is, many of them are under $25. Whether you are hunting for a new bedding set or cozy throw blankets, you can find them at the lowest prices imaginable. What should you shop for today? Here are 11 of the best new T.J. Maxx fall bedding and blanket finds under $25.

1 A Soft Deer Print Sherpa Throw

This RACHEL RACHEL ROY Deer Print Sherpa Faux Fur Throw is such an eye-catching option. I love animal prints, and the ultra-cozy sherpa-style blanket makes it even more inviting. Get it for $24.99.

2 A Polka Dot Sheet Set

T.J. Maxx is such an amazing resource for bedding. You can get so many gorgeous patterns for freakishly low prices. I love this set of LONDON KAYE Polka Dot Sheets. It starts at $16.99.

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3 A Cozy Leopard Halloween Blanket

I love Halloween-themed decorations and home finds that have an elevated twist. Take this NICOLE MILLER HOME Leopard Halloween Blanket, for example. The $24.99 blanket has a bougie leopard print with skulls, bats, and pumpkins mixed in.

4 Halloween Forest Critters Sheet Set

This ENVOGUE Halloween Forest Critters Sheet Set is perfect for kids who want to celebrate the spookiest season. It has little Halloween characters and fall critters all over it. Get it for $24.99.

5 A Pumpkin Throw Blanket

Another elevated fall throw blanket? This MAGASCHONI Pumpkins And Vines Carolina Chenille Throw. I can’t believe that bougie blanket is just $24.99.

6 Mummy Sheets

I love pink Halloween decorations! This LONDON KAYE Retro Mummy Halloween Sheet Set is $24.99, and perfect for the kid who won’t settle for anything less than pink.

7 A Pumpkin Embroidered Throw Blanket

I also love this super neutral THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Pumpkin Mushroom Embroidery Throw. The fall-feeling cozy blanket is just $19.99.

8 A Plaid Wool Throw Blanket

Plaid is the ultimate fall and winter pattern. This BROOKS BROTHERS Faux Mohair Plaid Throw is a steal at $19.99 and has that iconic cold-weather feel.

9 A Great Chenille Blanket

Another cozy option? This FRYE Cozy Chenille Heathered Sweater Knit Throw comes in vintage indigo and feels like your coziest sweater. It is perfect for your bed or sofa. Get it for $24.99.

10 Ghost Sheets

I love toile, especially with seasonal prints. This RACHEL ZOE Toile Ghosts Sheet Set starts at $16.99 for a twin size up to $24.99 for a queen. It is the perfect elevated Halloween bedding set.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, Christmas Sheets

I can’t believe Christmas sheets are already at stores, but here we are. This set of ENVOGUE Nutcracker Branch Sheet Set is just $24.99 and features a timeless Christmas pattern. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase.