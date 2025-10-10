7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees
These insider secrets will change how you shop.
T.J. Maxx is famous for its epic deals, from absolute steals on designer dresses to stylish home goods for way less. But even if you consider yourself a Maxxinista, you may not be aware of what’s really happening behind the scenes—and only those who work there can truly fill you in. Fortunately, both current and former employees are spilling their shopping secrets so you can proceed with caution the next time you’re perusing the aisles. Read on for the seven biggest shopping warnings from T.J. Maxx workers.
1. Be wary of luxury items.
Even though T.J. Maxx is known for its affordable luxury items, specifically handbags and shoes, you may want to do your homework before purchasing these high-end pieces.
In a recent video, TikToker @itslaurendeleon said that many luxury clothes and accessories are actually “white label” products.
She explains that these usually have a sticker on the tag: “Anyone can buy in a wholesale capacity and put their own label on it and call it theirs.”
In response to the video, user @kingkattoo said that nearly all clothing at T.J. Maxx and other off-price retailers is manufactured specifically for that store by holding companies.
As the Daily Dot broke down, “holding companies will directly contract them to make specific pieces at a specific price point. These designers will then go and make these pieces, which are designed to sell for a set amount of money, which are then sold by these budget retailers.”
2. And be warned that returned designer items could be fake.
Another potential issue with the designer items at T.J. Maxx can arise if they are returned.
“Unfortunately, when somebody buys a luxury item from Marshalls or T.J. Maxx and returns it, there’s nobody there to verify its authenticity,” said TikToker @fashionnoodle in a July 2023 video. “So what’s happening? Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real.”
In response, a former employee said, “This is very true. Used to work there a couple years ago, and managers would take back any bag even if we knew it was fake.”
3. Know the best times of day and times of year to shop.
In a TikTok video, a former T.J. Maxx employee who goes by @maddyy.y99 shared the inside scoop on when you’ll have the best odds of scoring certain merchandise.
She said employees usually restock men’s and women’s accessories, along with makeup, in the morning since they’re smaller items. Women’s clothing tends to get restocked in the afternoon or evening. “This varies from store to store, but most of the time this is true,” she noted.
As for what time of year to pick up seasonal merchandise, a T.J. Maxx employee shared a comprehensive list on Reddit:
- Swimwear & Kids’ Goggles: February – June
- Valentine’s Day: End of December – January
- Easter: February – March
- Mother’s Day: Last week of March – Second week of April
- Teacher Appreciation: Only in April!
- Father’s Day: May – First week of June (after that it’s all gone)
- Fourth of July: April – June
- Back to School: Mostly just July
- Halloween: Mid-August – Second week of October
- Thanksgiving/Fall Decor: September – October
- Christmas: Right after Halloween — from the last week of October through mid-December
“Most shoppers wait too long and then get frustrated when we’re already sold out. So if there’s a holiday coming up, shop early,” they said.
4. Be cautious with unsealed makeup.
If you’re a Sephora or Ulta shopper, you may be accustomed to testing out beauty products before purchasing them. It’s tempting to do the same at T.J. Maxx, especially if you’re considering picking up a high-end item. But Dale O’Keeffe, a former employee of TK Maxx (what the chain is called abroad), warned on TikTok that once a product is tested, it has to be thrown out.
“There’s no testers for makeup. If it’s been opened, at the end of the day it goes in the bin,” he said.
But, don’t assume that employees can find all the products that have been opened.
In a Reddit thread, a T.J. Maxx employee warned shoppers: “Thoroughly check your makeup, people test them, open them, put them on, and break things like eyeshadows and stuff a lot.”
5. Don’t feel pressured to get a credit card.
If an employee tries to persuade you to invest in a credit card while you’re checking out, it’s because they’re receiving major pressure to meet their goals.
“I feel brain washed because of the amount of times I got sent to the back and forced to watch videos and explanations about the card’s benefits,” shared a T.J. Maxx employee on Reddit. “I dislike pushing these cards because it feels like we’re encouraged to mislead customers, especially the elderly or those who don’t fully understand credit cards.”
“My manager even told me to avoid calling it a ‘credit card’ to increase sign-ups, which feels deceptive,” they added. “I feel guilty every time I convince someone to sign up, but I’m also under pressure from management to push these cards constantly.”
6. Unsold merchandise may end up in the dumpster.
While some T.J. Maxx employees dispute the claim, others say the store throws unsold merchandise into trash compactors instead of donating it, as Best Life recently reported.
“We use the compactors, and there’s a key to operate it that only managers and key carriers can have,” shared a T.J. Maxx employee in a Reddit thread.
“My wife is in charge of mark downs at her store… She was just telling me about how there are soaps, razors, and other things that could help the homeless that will just be thrown away (literally compacted), if they don’t sell,” wrote someone else.
In fact, “dumpster diving” at T.J. Maxx has become a trend on TikTok, with people saying they’ve found brand-new jewelry, perfume, and more in the trash.
7. Think twice before making returns.
While T.J. Maxx is known for having relaxed return policies, don’t try to return an outfit or shoes that you’ve worn repeatedly.
According to a Reddit post from an employee, it’s also possible to get banned from making returns if you make too many without a receipt: “The ban is meant to combat return fraud, (which we get a LOT of) so it’s pretty strict.” They recommend selecting the option to have your receipt emailed to you in the event you misplace the paper version.
And be aware that clearance items can only be returned if you have both the ticket and the receipt.
“Reason being, because it’s on clearance. We have no way of looking up the original price, no way of looking up the clearance price, no way of looking up to make sure it’s correct,” explained former employee Bena Solomon in a TikTok video. “So if you’re returning a clearance item, it has to have a ticket and a receipt.”