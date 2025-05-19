How to Spot Fake Designer Items at T.J. Maxx & Marshalls, Insiders Say

Thanks to their tariff-proof strategies combined with competitive prices and plans for expansion, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are some of the smartest places to shop in 2025. Instead of importing merchandise directly from factories overseas, the retailers buy excess inventory from designer brands after it's already in the U.S. This allows the two chains to keep prices 20% to 60% lower than traditional department stores—and not pass on any price hikes to you.

While perusing the racks or shopping online, you may have seen coveted brands like Dior, Gucci, Versace, Vince, Theory, Moschino, Farm Rio, Longchamp, New Balance, and more at unbelievable prices. But, fashion insiders say that these items may not be authentic, despite T.J. Maxx and Marshalls' best efforts. Here's what's allowing fake designer items to slip through the cracks, according to experts, and how you can tell the difference between real and faux goods when you're shopping at these popular retail chains.

Business has been booming at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls this year. Lets Design Studio / Shutterstock As we've recently reported, with savvy shoppers abandoning department stores and looking for great deals on quality, designer brands instead of paying full price, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are both well-positioned to dominate retail this year. Both brands (along with HomeGoods) are owned by TJX Companies, which has been hard at work in recent years to transform the perception of its brands from discount stores to high-end designer deal destinations. "TJX Companies, Inc., a Fortune 100 company, is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide," the company states. "Our mission is to deliver great value to customers every day. We do this by offering a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name, and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ regular prices on comparable merchandise. We operate over 5,000 stores across nine countries." And later this month on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the company is set to announce its first quarter Fiscal 2026 sales and earnings. The report is expected to be a good one, with experts predicting T.J. Maxx's first quarter revenue in 2025 to increase by 5.6% year-over-year to $13.81 billion, according to Stock News. "We continue to attract new Gen Z and millennial shoppers to our stores, which we believe bodes well for our future growth," Ernie Herrman, CEO of TJX Companies, told investors in May 2024. However, shoppers who are flocking to the stores for designer goods are coming up against some alarming issues with authenticity.

Experts caution that not all designer items on shelves may be real. 2 | Find designer deals in "The Runway" section​ Shutterstock Parent company TJX has a good relationship with many brands and can purchase goods directly from them. In many cases, TJX will buy excess inventory, out-of-season stock, or cancelled orders from department stores and sell these designer bags, shoes, and other accessories for less. However, there are some bad actors who are messing with this process. For instance, luxury fashion expert Amanda warns shoppers to be cautious with their "bougie" purchases from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in a video she posted to her TikTok account @fashionnoodle. "Listen friends, be so, so, so careful when you go to the bougie T.J. Maxx's and bougie Marshalls to pick up some designer goodies," she says, in response to another TikTok in which the creator showed off several different designer bags at a Marshalls stores, including brands like Off-White, Versace, Chloé, Valentino, and Yves Saint Laurent. According to Amanda, sneaky shoppers are buying these products from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, then finding fake dupes and returning them to the stores— while keeping the real versions. "Unfortunately, when somebody buys a luxury item from Marshalls or T.J. Maxx and returns it, there's nobody there to verify its authenticity," Amanda says in her video. "So what's happening? Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real." RELATED: Here's What Those T.J. Maxx Price Tags Actually Mean

Case in point: Reality star Bethenny Frankel bought fake Manolo Blahnik shoes. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvATEyhtaU9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=945de245-12e4-4fa2-8b03-468740e773b3 @BethennyFrankel / Instagram Others, such as fellow fashion TikToker @jack.savoie, have seen evidence of this. He claimed reality TV star Bethenny Frankel had purchased a pair of allegedly impostor Manolo Blahnik shoes from a T.J. Maxx store... for $869. In response, Frankel went nuclear on the retailer. "This is the most effed up thing yet," Frankel said in her own post blasting the store for the mishap. A representative for T.J. Maxx released a statement at the time, saying: "At T.J. Maxx, we stand behind the merchandise we sell, and our vendors represent and warrant that the goods they supply to us are genuine and authentic. We are aware of Ms. Frankel's recent shoe purchase, and sincerely regret her experience. We believe that this may have been an instance of return fraud, in which an individual returned an item to our store that was not purchased at one of our stores. This unfortunately happens in retail from time to time."

Ex-employees say they've witnessed this happen, too. Shutterstock Ex-employees of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls sounded off in the comment section of Amanda's video to say that, unfortunately, this type of "return fraud" happens quite often. One commenter added, "I worked for Nordstrom. Tag swapping happened ALL the time." Plus, other social media voices like YouTube's Alegra Chetti have recently posted videos allegedly depicting counterfeit designer goods, such as fake Gucci handbags, for sale inside T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores. RELATED: 10 Items You Should Never Buy at T.J. Maxx