Shop 11 new Walmart home finds, from My Texas House console tables to Drew Barrymore bath rugs.

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Walmart is having such a moment right now. Once thought of as a less-cool version of Target, the superstore has solidified its position as a retail powerhouse, especially in home goods. From large pieces of furniture to small decorative items, there are so many influencer and interior designer-endorsed pieces that look similar to name-brand items for a fraction of the price. This season is no exception. Whether your vibe is more Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, or Crate & Barrel, there are items you should throw in your cart ASAP. Here are the 11 best new Walmart home finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Pottery Barn Looking Console

The My Texas House Haven Console Table, just $128, is a Pottery Barn-looking piece that regularly sells out. “I waited several months for this console table to come back in stock and it was worth the wait!! Such a gorgeous piece for entryway, behind a couch, etc. I love that it is enclosed on the bottom so that your ottomans, baskets, etc. are lifted off the floor,” writes a shopper. “It’s prettier in person. I was impressed of how well it was packaged, with Walmart is a hit or miss sometimes with their packaging. The quality is great!” another says.

2 And, a Pottery Barn Dupe Lamp

Pottery Barn or Walmart? This minimal yet striking My Texas House 64” Floor Lamp with White Fabric Empire Shade Transitional Floor Light, just $88, is often confused for the high-end bran. “A pottery barn dupe for a fraction of the price! It’s surprisingly heavy which is great if you have children or pets. I would definitely recommend if you’re wanting a designer look on a budget!” writes a shopper.

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3 An Anthropologie-Like Leaning Mirror

The Gianna Arched Full-Length Mirror is $100 and is “Absolutely STUNNING,” a shopper writes. It looks strikingly similar to those sold at Anthropologie. “From the moment I took it out of the box, I could tell it was of great quality. The aluminum alloy frame feels sturdy and well-made, yet still sleek and modern. The black finish is so versatile and it blends beautifully with my decor and adds a sophisticated touch to the room. The size is PERFECT. It gives a full, head-to-toe view without taking up too much space, and it actually makes the room feel bigger and brighter by reflecting natural light. I love the standing design.”

4 Ruffled, Striped, Throw Pillows

Am I the only one obsessed with the new My Texas House collection? Nope. Everyone is. This My Texas House Blue Cabana 18″ x 18″ Outdoor Pillow is just $14.97, but looks seriously expensive. “They’re very pretty in person. I bought three and I’m hoping they got more in stock because it said limited and I LOVE THEM. The ruffle, the stripes, the tone of the color blue and the size is perfect,” writes a shopper.

5 The Prettiest Textured Bath Rugs

The Beautiful, Drew Barrymore line, is also slaying big time this season. This Beautiful Floral Block Scallop 2 Piece Bath Rug Set, 17″ x 24″ & 20″ x 30″, just $25, will majorly elevate your bathroom. “These rugs are so cute and so well made. I have washed them once already, and they held up really well. There is no shedding at all, which I appreciate. The back has anti-slip material, so they stay in place really well. They are a thinner rug, so if you are wanting something padded, these are not for you. The color is super cute and the floral design is subtle due to it being the same color and material. Overall they are great rugs and I would definitely recommend!” a shopper writes.

6 A Real Looking Fake Plant

Infuse a little fake life into your space with this Mainstays Indoor Artificial 9in Tea Leaf in Pot, just $3. “I had never bought fake flowers before. This was such a great price I thought I’d use on my patio. It was in a cute pot and full enough. They were priced cheap so could use for special occasions, weddings and your dining room. Gave it a 4 only because it could have been a little fuller. But not disappointed at all,” writes a shopper.

7 A Welcome Mat

Walmart has great welcome mats. Shoppers love the Mainstays Home Outdoor Doormat, 18″ x 30″, which is elegant-looking and helps keep your home clean. “This rug is just beautiful! The rug is very high quality for the price. The color is a very subtle green which would go well with the farmhouse look. I would definitely buy this rug again,” writes one.

8 Striped Towels

This Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Piece Stripe-Hem Bath Towel Set, $24 for the entire set, offers the resort feel on a budget. “To say the kelly green towel and bath set is Beautiful is the best name to fit. As soon as I opened the towels my cat and I both gasped at the beautiful colors and quality threading. The towels are thick and very absorbent that help you dry quickly and feel beautiful doing so! I love the fun colors! Great towel sets that are BEAUTIFULLY done,” a shopper exclaims.

9 Upholstered Dining Chairs

These My Texas House Wren Slipcover Dining Chairs with Casters Cream Polyester, $158, offer the same Pottery Barn York Slope Arm look and feel for a fraction of the price. “These chairs on casters are exactly what we were looking for. Very nice fabric. More of a larger weave, which is unusual. I think it makes it look more expensive. Assembly was simple, just the legs need to be added. Instructions were thorough. Really nice option for this casual eating area,” writes a shopper. “I loved these chairs so much that I ended up buying six!” another adds.

10 Bougie-Looking Curtains

You can pay thousands of dollars to dress a room up with curtains. Or, you can get these My Texas House Solid Ivory Rod Pocket Back Tab Blackout Curtain Panel, 52″ x 84″, for around $23 per panel. “I was impressed with the quality and look of these curtains! They didn’t skimp on material!” writes a fan. “Love these curtains! Great quality! I purchased one set, lived them so much I’ve purchased two more sets for different room. True blackout curtains,” another shopper adds.

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11 And, An Upholstered Bed Frame

The My Texas House Flynn Boucle Platform Bed is just $504 and looks like it is from Pottery Barn. “I am so impressed with this bed. It is beautiful! Great quality!! I have 2 of the matching nightstands and love it all!!” writes a buyer. “Luxury in the budget,” adds another. “This bed is gorgeous and looks expensive!! We have sleep number base and a BedJet system and were having a hard time finding a bed that accommodated both. This bed is functional, beautiful and affordable!”