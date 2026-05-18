Shop 11 Walmart spring finds under $10, from chic TKEES sandal dupes to fun LEGO sets.

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My mother loves a good bargain. Always has. There is something about walking into a store with a $10 bill and walking out with a hidden gem that just gets all her endorphins going. One of her favorite places to hunt for affordable treasures is Walmart. In nearly every aisle of the superstore, you can find something for under ten bucks, including home decor, toys, clothing, and novelty items. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Walmart spring finds under $10 this week.

1 Elevated Leather Looking Thongs

This style of Time and Tru Women’s Barely There Thong Sandals, $10, is a dupe of one of my favorite summer sandals, TKEES, and shoppers are obsessed. They come in nude and black and go with everything. “These sandals are a perfect nude color. They will be one sandal that you will grab all summer long! You can dress it up or dress it casual. They are comfortable and I love this brand. The sandal is durable, goes with most outfits, sizing is great, and price point couldn’t be more perfect!” writes a shopper.

2 An Outdoor Chair Cushion

I am shocked that you can get seat cushions for under $10 at Walmart. This Mainstays 15.5″D x 17″W Tan Cabana Stripe Rectangle Outdoor Seat Pad, $8.98, is giving Pottery Barn vibes. “Nice budget friendly chair pads,” writes a shopper. “I was looking for some budget chair pads and shopped everywhere from Amazon to discount stores and all were much more expensive ( and not nearly as attractive). These are really pretty.”

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3 A Lego Set

You can even get some pretty cool toys for under $10. This LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle, $10, will keep a little builder for hours. “My 7-year-old grandson loved putting it together with no assistance. He was able to follow the directions very well. It offered three in one choices. We had to order more so that he could make each one. Then he let his imagination soar !!!!” writes a shopper.

4 Native Dupes

My children lived in Native rubber shoes when they were younger, and we loved them. The only issue? They were a little expensive and grew out of them in a season. These Wonder Nation Toddler Boy’s Slip-On Sneakers, $9.98, look just like the name brand but are a fraction of the price. “Easy for summer pool and beach days! Fast on and off, dry quickly,” writes a shopper. “Love these shoes! Great dupe for Natives. The tab at the heel makes it easier for kiddos to get on. Perfect spring and summer shoes. My one gripe is that they don’t have singular sizes, since they’re split it’s hard to get right. But for the price it’s hard to beat,” adds another.

5 A Great Summer Bag

Looking for a fun summer bag? This No Boundaries Women’s Drawstring Crossbody, $9.88, comes in a few color and is perfect for the beach. “The perfect bag for shelling. Nice long cross body strap as well as shorter handles to carry it like a handbag. A side pocket on both sides of the bag. Toggle closure. So easy to slip shells in and continue to hunt for more ocean treasures. Material of bag and straps is comfortable and sturdy. No skin irritation,” writes a shopper.

6 A Real Looking Faux Plant

Shoppers can’t believe that this Mainstays Indoor Artificial 9in Tea Leaf in Pot looks so real and is just $3. “I had never bought fake flowers before. This was such a great price I thought I’d use on my patio. It was in a cute pot and full enough. They were priced cheap so could use for special occasions, weddings and your dining room. Gave it a 4 only because it could have been a little fuller. But not disappointed at all,” writes one.

7 An American Flag

The best and most affordable decoration for all the patriotic holidays? An American flag. This G128- Lightweight American Flag 3×5 ft, is just $10. “Great value for the money,” writes a shopper. “This is a beautiful flag for the price. The embroidered stars and the stitched stripes are amazing when you see it on the flag pole. This is the third one I have purchased,” another says.

8 Red and White Shorts

These No Boundaries Striped French Terry Baja Shorts, 2.5″ Inseam, are cute for the whole summer, but will come in especially handy for all the patriotic holidays. “LOVE!! Runs true to size. I purchased a size small, my normal size and it fits perfect. I paired this with a Walmart lobster shirt for an adorable outfit together,” says a shopper.

9 A Rubbermaid Pitcher

There are tons of under $10 items in the kitchen section, including this Rubbermaid, Pitcher, Simply Pour Clear/Red Pitcher Plastic 1 gal, plastic, $4.47. “This pitcher is non-destructible unless you run over it while driving. These pitchers have had a blast with our 2 Labrador Retrievers. The pitchers are not damaged but just a few bite marks on the handle. I will continue to buy these pitchers. My BFF bougt the same ones when she saw mine,” a shopper writes.

10 A Doormat

Need a new doormat? Walmart has those too for under $10. This Mainstays Home Outdoor Doormat, 18″ x30″, is elegant-looking and will help keep your home clean. “This rug is just beautiful! The rug is very high quality for the price. The color is a very subtle green which would go well with the farmhouse look. I would definitely buy this rug again,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 And, a Dressy Shirt

You can even get dress shirts for men for under $10! This Free Assembly Men’s Cotton Poplin Button-Front Long-Sleeve Shirt offers serious value. “The quality is really good especially for the price. Its soft and great for spring/summer weather. The color is same as pictured and it is true to size,” writes a shopper.