Shop 11 unbeatable Walmart deals, from Ninja Slushis to $20 Crocs and chic furniture dupes.

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Memorial Day weekend is still a few weeks away. However, you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to save big at Walmart! The super store has slashed prices on so many fantastic finds, ranging from gorgeous furniture and cooking gadgets to clothing and home decor. What should you shop for before the prices go back up? Here are the 11 best Walmart deals flying off shelves this week.

1 A Blackstone Griddle Is Almost $50 Off

Get Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle, 4-Burner 36″ Flat Top Grill with Hard Cover, Black, on rollback for $297, $47 off from the original price of $344. “Very nice grill. I couldn’t be any happier with it. With the easy to follow directions, I had it up and running under an hour!! As you can see from the pics the edges wasn’t getting as hot as the rest of the surface. (Windy day physics) I heated the edges with a blow torch and purchased some wind guards that did the trick!! Allowed me to be able to apply a great seasoning!! The more I cook on it, the better and darker the top gets,” writes a shoper.

2 A West Elm Looking Swivel Chair Is On Sale for $223

This Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Accent Chair, blue, is on sale for $223, and is giving West Elm for less. “This swivel accent chair is perfect for our family room. It is comfortable, supportive, and the swivel is smooth and quiet. The size is just right without taking up too much space, yet it still feels substantial. The fabric feels soft and durable, and the chair looks far more expensive than it is. It was easy to set up and feels very sturdy. It adds both style and function to the room. We are very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend it,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Mid-Century Dining Table Is Just $268

The Better Homes & Gardens Lillian Fluted Round Expandable Dining Table, on sale for $268, is mid-century perfection. “Perfect chic family table,” writes a shopper. “Perfect table for the family! The height is perfect and it looks very glam. Style is very mid century modern and super chic. I love the design and it came well packaged to ensure there is no damage during transit. It the perfect size for our family of four with room to spare for course. The color is a light teak and would go great with any color palette. I’m in love with this table!!!”

4 A Beautifully Upholstered Bed

My daughter is obsessed with the 4 Ever Winner Bedframe, featuring a boucle fabric. It is such a deal, starting at $114 for a twin. “Arrived quickly and in excellent condition. Easy to put together, my husband did it by himself, he’s 62. We love the bed, the looks and the price. I did a lot of research on this kind of bed and this one had it all!!” writes a shopper.

5 The Laintene Fluted Collection

I am loving this entire collection, including the Laintene Fluted Dresser, which is 53 inches wide, features six fluted drawers, and comes in black, dark grey oak, natural, and white oak. All the items are on major sale. “This Laintene Fluted Nightstand is the perfect blend of style and modern functionality. I was instantly attracted to the elegant, hand-carved water ripple detailing, which gives it a beautiful organic, boho texture while still maintaining clean, modern lines. The natural finish is rich and high-quality, truly elevating the aesthetic of my bedroom. The smart charging station is the feature I didn’t know I needed!” writes a shopper.

6 The Ninja SLUSHi Is $50 Off

The Ninja SLUSHi 72-Oz Frozen Drink Machine with RapidChill Technology is one of those gadgets that will majorly upgrade your summer drink situation. It is currently on sale at Walmart for $249, $50 off. “Absolutely love this thing! BEST purchase ive made in a long time. Almost got the cheap off brand one. So glad I didnt. Absolutely worth the price. Already made so many drinks,” writes a shopper.

7 A Lemon Planter Is Under-$5

Lemon decor is everywhere right now, but at Walmart, it’s on sale. Get the Mainstays 6.25″ x 6.25″ x 6″ Round Cream and Yellow Ceramic Lemon Planter for over $3 of, $4.77. There are also cherry, bow, and bee patterns to choose from. “Nice little ceramic pot. Fully glazed with a whole drill in the middle with a plastic pop out for drainage. The packaging was nice and it’s a great size for an indoor or an outdoor plant. The nice shiny glaze on it makes it easy to wipe down to maintain its luster,” writes a shopper.

8 This Dress Is Up to Half Off

This Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Double Cloth Midi Dress with Short Flutter Sleeves is flattering for a variety of figures, comes in several patterns, and is on major sale. Get it for as low as $10, half off, depending on size and pattern combo. “I’m so glad I took a chance and purchased this dress. It looks classy without being overly-dressy and is very comfortable,” writes a shopper.

9 Crocs Are Just $20

I can’t believe the sale on Crocs! Get the popular shoes for as low as $20. The Crocs Men’s and Women’s Unisex Baya Lined Clogs are normally $60. Make sure to size up as Crocs run small. “They’re the best Crocs I’ve ever owned! And for the sale price? couldn’t pass it up!” writes a shopper.

10 The GreenWorks Lawn Mower Is $150 Off

I am such a fan of Greenworks gadgets, and a few of them are on sale this week at Walmart, including the Greenworks 60V 21″ Self Propelled Lawn Mower, $150 off. “Just switched from a very old gas mower to the super quiet rechargeable. Absolutely fantastic. Couldn’t be happier,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 The “Beautiful” Stand Mixer Is $10 Off

Save $10 on the Beautiful 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer, White Icing with Flat Beater, Dough Hook, Balloon Whisk, now as low as $65 for some colors. “I have been keeping an eye on the stand mixer for months, and it finally went on sale. It’s such a beautiful design and it’s the perfect size for me and one person in our household. The quality of the mixer is great and it’s just as strong as a larger sized mixer. I love that you can secure it to your countertop or island space and I have made homemade bread using this mixer several times now. I’ve been collecting the Beautiful by Drew appliances and this one does not disappoint. I would highly recommend,” writes a shopper.