11 Best Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These stylish Walmart home decor finds look far more expensive than they are.

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Speaking candidly, up until recently, Walmart wasn’t my first stop for home decor, especially when it came to furnishing my first grown-up apartment. But over the last five years, the retailer has seriously elevated its offerings with luxe pieces that rival Anthropologie and Pottery Barn at a fraction of the price. I spotted lightweight blankets, outdoor rugs, flower vases, and more new arrivals just in time for summer. So, here are the 11 best home decor finds hitting shelves this week at Walmart.

1 100% Cotton Throw Blanket

As the weather warms up, breathable layers are a must, including when it comes to household linens. The 100% Cotton Throw Blanket is designed to stay cool and airy, while also helping wick away moisture. It features a soft, elevated feel with frayed edges, and it comes in multiple sizes to suit everything from love seats to king-sized beds.

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2 Ornate Bow Ceramic Tray

I envision this Ornate Bow Ceramic Tray ($11) atop a dress or vanity with jewelry or perfume bottles. You can also style it with a reed diffuser and chic tissue box behind the toilet.

3 7-Tier Wall Mounted Shelf Unit

Got an awkward stretch of wall you’re not sure how to use? This space-saving 7-Tier Wall Mounted Shelf Unit (on sale for $54) offers a sleek, concealed way to organize and display family mementos in the living room to handbags, jewelry, makeup, and other personal items in the bedroom. The 6.4-foot unit is equipped with two built-in LED lights, doubling as subtle mood lighting.

4 LED Woven Shade Curved Floor Lamp

We can’t talk about mood lighting without mentioning this beautiful LED Woven Shade Curved Floor Lamp (on sale for $70). The metal pole is adjustable, ranging from 54 to 64 inches, as is the woven paper shade, which can also rotate 90 degrees.

5 Blue Striped Gauze Throw Pillow

According to happy shoppers, the Blue Striped Gauze Throw Pillow ($19) has “the perfect amount of filling” and it’s “incredibly comfortable to take a nap on.” It also offers versatile styling, with its dual sides.

6 Arched Full Length Wooden Mirror

Arched gilded mirrors are all the rage right now, so why not put your own spin on the trend with this Arched Full Length Wooden Mirror ($270)? Crafted from 100 percent natural walnut and shatterproof glass, it can be styled in three ways: freestanding, propped against a wall, or mounted.

7 Checkered Jute 5×7 Area Rug

The low-pile construction of this Checkered Jute 5×7 Area Rug ($50) makes it perfect for the outdoors since it can easily be swept clean. Plus, you don’t have to worry about furniture getting caught or debris and critters getting trapped in the weave.

8 Marble Trinket Pedestal

Complete your entryway setup with this catch-all Marble Trinket Pedestal ($19). It can also be styled as a lipstick bowl or a display dish for matchboxes.

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9 Candle Warmer Lamp

Another trendy decor piece, this Candle Warmer Lamp (on sale for $22) features four brightness levels and it’s adjustable to accommodate various sized candles. The flameless lamp also eliminates fire risk, making it a smart pick for families with pets and young kids.

10 9″ Ceramic Vase

Display your summer blooms in this gorgeous white and floral 9″ Ceramic Vase ($19). “If you buy it you won’t be sorry, but hurry up cause I think it’s gonna sell out,” warned one shopper.

11 Framed Floral Canvas Wall Art Set

This trio Framed Floral Canvas Wall Art Set (on sale for $22) can be displayed together as one installation or styled separately throughout your home for a cohesive decorative touch. If flowers aren’t your vibe, the trio is also available in abstract designs and greenery-inspired prints.