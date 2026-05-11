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11 Best Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 11, 2026
Fact-Checked
These stylish Walmart home decor finds look far more expensive than they are.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 11, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Speaking candidly, up until recently, Walmart wasn’t my first stop for home decor, especially when it came to furnishing my first grown-up apartment. But over the last five years, the retailer has seriously elevated its offerings with luxe pieces that rival Anthropologie and Pottery Barn at a fraction of the price. I spotted lightweight blankets, outdoor rugs, flower vases, and more new arrivals just in time for summer. So, here are the 11 best home decor finds hitting shelves this week at Walmart.

1
100% Cotton Throw Blanket

MooMee Throw Blanket 100% Cotton 4-Layer Gauze All-Around Fringe Ultra-Soft Breathable Lightweight (Beige, Throw 60" x 50")
Walmart

As the weather warms up, breathable layers are a must, including when it comes to household linens. The 100% Cotton Throw Blanket is designed to stay cool and airy, while also helping wick away moisture. It features a soft, elevated feel with frayed edges, and it comes in multiple sizes to suit everything from love seats to king-sized beds.

RELATED: 11 T.J. Maxx Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2
Ornate Bow Ceramic Tray

Bwiyojiz Storage & Organization 7.6x4.5" Ceramics Dessert Tray Bow Resin Household Sundries Ornaments Japanese Plates Jewelry, Gifts for Sisters, Green
Walmart

I envision this Ornate Bow Ceramic Tray ($11) atop a dress or vanity with jewelry or perfume bottles. You can also style it with a reed diffuser and chic tissue box behind the toilet.

3
7-Tier Wall Mounted Shelf Unit

Fairy 7-Tier Wall Mounted Shelf Unit, White Floating Shelves with LED Lights, Home Decor Organizer and Display Rack
Walmart

Got an awkward stretch of wall you’re not sure how to use? This space-saving 7-Tier Wall Mounted Shelf Unit (on sale for $54) offers a sleek, concealed way to organize and display family mementos in the living room to handbags, jewelry, makeup, and other personal items in the bedroom. The 6.4-foot unit is equipped with two built-in LED lights, doubling as subtle mood lighting.

4
LED Woven Shade Curved Floor Lamp

RORIA 64
Walmart

We can’t talk about mood lighting without mentioning this beautiful LED Woven Shade Curved Floor Lamp (on sale for $70). The metal pole is adjustable, ranging from 54 to 64 inches, as is the woven paper shade, which can also rotate 90 degrees.

5
Blue Striped Gauze Throw Pillow

Better Homes & Gardens 20" x 20" Blue Gauze Summer Stripe Decorative Throw Pillow
Walmart

According to happy shoppers, the Blue Striped Gauze Throw Pillow ($19) has “the perfect amount of filling” and it’s “incredibly comfortable to take a nap on.” It also offers versatile styling, with its dual sides.

6
Arched Full Length Wooden Mirror

UERMEI Checkered Easy Jute 5x7 Area Rugs, Washable Rug for Living Room Diamond Indoor Outdoor Carpet, Farmhouse Geometric Non Slip Black Carpet for Backyard Dining Room
Walmart

Arched gilded mirrors are all the rage right now, so why not put your own spin on the trend with this Arched Full Length Wooden Mirror ($270)? Crafted from 100 percent natural walnut and shatterproof glass, it can be styled in three ways: freestanding, propped against a wall, or mounted.

7
Checkered Jute 5×7 Area Rug

UERMEI Checkered Easy Jute 5x7 Area Rugs, Washable Rug for Living Room Diamond Indoor Outdoor Carpet, Farmhouse Geometric Non Slip Black Carpet for Backyard Dining Room
Walmart

The low-pile construction of this Checkered Jute 5×7 Area Rug ($50) makes it perfect for the outdoors since it can easily be swept clean. Plus, you don’t have to worry about furniture getting caught or debris and critters getting trapped in the weave.

8
Marble Trinket Pedestal

My Texas House White/Grey 5" x 5" Marble Trinket Tray
Walmart

Complete your entryway setup with this catch-all Marble Trinket Pedestal ($19). It can also be styled as a lipstick bowl or a display dish for matchboxes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Memorial Day Deals.

9
Candle Warmer Lamp

Better Homes & Gardens Napa 9" White Printed Ceramic Vase
Walmart

Another trendy decor piece, this Candle Warmer Lamp (on sale for $22) features four brightness levels and it’s adjustable to accommodate various sized candles. The flameless lamp also eliminates fire risk, making it a smart pick for families with pets and young kids.

10
9″ Ceramic Vase

Better Homes & Gardens Napa 9" White Printed Ceramic Vase
Walmart

Display your summer blooms in this gorgeous white and floral 9″ Ceramic Vase ($19). “If you buy it you won’t be sorry, but hurry up cause I think it’s gonna sell out,” warned one shopper.

11
Framed Floral Canvas Wall Art Set

Framed Canvas Wall Art Set of 3, Minimalist Abstract Flower Floral Wall Art Farmhouse Decor, Boho Style Wall Decor Paintings, Modern Botanical Flower Art Print for Bathroom, Bedroom, Gallery, Living
Walmart

This trio Framed Floral Canvas Wall Art Set (on sale for $22) can be displayed together as one installation or styled separately throughout your home for a cohesive decorative touch. If flowers aren’t your vibe, the trio is also available in abstract designs and greenery-inspired prints.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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