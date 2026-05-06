11 Best New Aldi Memorial Day Deals

Aldi Memorial Day deals for BBQs, decor, and outdoor essentials.

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The kickoff to summer is just weeks away—that’s right, I’m talking about Memorial Day weekend. As you plan your backyard BBQs and pool parties, Aldi has grilling tools, yard decor, themed accessories, and even dog toys for the holiday. These limited-time finds will only be available through May 12, so shop now before they’re gone. Here are the best Memorial Day deals happening this week at Aldi.

What’s a BBQ without corn on the cob? Of course, you’ll need these Corn Cob Boats ($3 per two-pack) and Corn Cob Holders ($3 per two-pack) to have the full experience. And while you’re at Aldi, don’t forget to pick up classic and savory toppings like butter, mayo, herb blends, spices, and more.

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2 Burger Press

If you’re making patties from scratch, this Burger Press ($3) shapes the meat into evenly sized patties with consistent thickness. It also offers a mess-free alternative to forming them by hand.

3 Reusable Outdoor Tablecloths

Dress up your patio table with a reusable printed tablecloth, available in trendy Blue Gingham, Pink Striped Cherry, Navy Blue Star, or Vintage Floral designs—all of which are offered in multiple sizes. Round tablecloths in Navy Blue Stars and Vintage Florals are also available for circular tables. Each option is priced at just $8.

4 Red Striped Flip-Top Cooler

This Red Striped Flip-Top Cooler ($15) has ample space for your beach or park picnic spread. It features reinforced handles that can be secured with velcro for a stronger grip, along with an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport.

5 Citronella Tin Candle

Turn your outdoor space into a bug-free zone with this Citronella Tin Candle ($5). The citrus scent deters mosquitoes and other pesky insects, making it a lifesaver for backyard BBQs, campsites, and patio hangs.

6 Hot Dog Slicer

This Hot Dog Slicer ($3) offers versatile use, helping break up hot dogs so mustard, ketchup, and relish reach every bite, and can also be used to slice food for kids’ meals.

7 3-Piece Container Set

Transport foods and store leftovers using this 3-Piece Container Set ($15), featuring snap-closure lids for optimal freshness. The nesting design allows for compact storage when not in use.

8 Themed Hair Accessories

Pick up this Americana Charm Headband ($5) and Stars & Hearts Claw Clip ($5) for Memorial Day, then reuse them for July 4th and Labor Day Weekend.

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9 Outdoor Decor

Decorate your front door and railings with this Faux Astilbe American Wreath or Red, White, & Blue Faux Wreath, both of which cost $20 each. Aldi also has Star Bows ($13 each) and Striped Bows ($13 each) to hang from gates, fences, railings, posts, and more.

10 Fry Cutter

Make homemade French fries with this handy Fry Cutter ($10). The time-saving tool can cut up to 72 fries at once for fast, even results.

11 Americana Dog Toys

Don’t forget about your four-legged bestie! I found this Ketchup & Mustard Dog Toy Set ($5), Cheeseburger Plushy ($5), Doggy Ice Cream Toy ($5), and Patriotic Teddy Bear ($5).