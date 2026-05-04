11 Best New Aldi Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves in May

Shop the best new Aldi outdoor finds for May, from a potted hydrangea to a washable patio rug.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

May is when your yard starts calling, and when Aldi’s outdoor section hits its stride. The Belavi and Gardenline labels have a real following among gardeners and porch decorators in search of genuinely useful outdoor items at rock-bottom prices. This month’s new arrivals have something for every corner of an outdoor space—a hydrangea in full bloom, planters in two formats, garden tools, a bird trough, a solar stake, and a washable rug that undercuts comparable options at Wayfair by a significant margin.

These are Aldi Finds, which means each store reportedly gets one shipment and that’s it. If something here looks right for your porch, patio, or garden, the window is short. Ready to spruce your green space for spring? Here are 11 outdoor living picks flying off shelves in May.

1 Spring Hydrangea

A potted spring hydrangea in bloom is one of those purchases that immediately changes the look of a porch or patio without requiring any gardening skill. This one arrives ready to display, with full flower clusters that last through the season when kept watered and out of direct afternoon sun. At $14.99, it’s one of the better-priced blooming plants you’ll find outside of a farmers market.

2 Belavi Pink Raised Planter

The Belavi pink raised planter (also available in black and green) measures just under two feet tall and less than two feet wide, assembles easily with included hardware in just a few minutes, and works for planting directly or as a stand for potted plants. This galvanized, powder coated metal planter is a perennial sellout. It went fast in every previous year Aldi has stocked it—no surprise given its low price of $14.99.

3 Gardenline Watering Wand—Pink

A watering wand extends your reach to the back of deep garden beds and hanging baskets without awkward stretching or overwatering. This Gardenline pink watering wand is a practical tool that gets used every day through the growing season—lightweight, functional, and cheerful enough to make watering feel less like a chore for just $4.99.

4 Belavi 15-Inch Plant Stand—Sun

A dedicated plant stand lifts a single container off the ground, improves drainage, and gives a porch or patio the layered, curated look that multiple heights create. This Belavi 15-inch sun plant stand is a simple, well-priced solution for anyone who wants to display a single statement plant with a little elevation. It’s $6.99.

5 Belavi Bird Drinking Trough

A bird drinking trough is a more practical bird garden feature than most decorative feeders—birds need water daily, and a dedicated trough keeps them coming back reliably through the summer. The Belavi bird drinking trough in warm gray has a neutral finish that works with most garden and patio aesthetics and is sized to serve multiple birds at once. It’s $9.99.

6 Belavi Seat Pad—Leaf

An outdoor seat pad in a botanical print is a small upgrade that makes a patio chair or bench significantly more comfortable and more visually appealing at the same time. This Belavi leaf seat pad is weather-resistant enough for outdoor use and styled to coordinate with the natural, green-forward aesthetic that dominates spring and summer porch decor. It’s $9.99.

7 Belavi Cream Planter

A cream-finish planter works with nearly every plant and every outdoor color scheme, which is why it tends to disappear from shelves faster than more colorful options. This tall Belavi cream planter has a clean, simple profile that lets whatever is growing inside take visual priority. At $14.99, it’s a straightforward addition to a porch or garden bed.

8 Belavi Vertical Solar Address Stake

A solar address stake charges by day and illuminates your house number automatically at night—solving the practical problem of address visibility while adding soft ambient lighting to a front yard or walkway. This Belavi vertical solar address stake requires no wiring and no ongoing cost beyond the initial purchase of $12.99.

9 Gardenline Kneeling Pad—Lemon

A kneeling pad is one of those garden tools that sounds minor until you’ve spent an hour without one. This Gardenline lemon kneeling pad provides cushioning for extended planting, weeding, or transplanting sessions and is bright enough to spot easily when you set it down in the garden. It’s $6.99.

10 Kirkton House Outdoor Accent Mat—Welcome Medallion

The Kirkton House outdoor accent mats have a 100% polyester surface and a heavy-duty recycled rubber backing that is skid-resistant. This welcome medallion outdoor accent mat is a quick, low-effort front door refresh for May—functional, weather-ready, and available in multiple designs for different aesthetics. It’s $7.99.

11 Kirkton House 5×7 Washable Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug—Blue Medallions

The right rug on your patio or porch makes an outdoor space feel finished. This Kirkton House blue medallion washable area rug, measuring 5×7 feet, is built to handle outdoor conditions. Best of all, its price—$49.99—undercuts comparable options at major home retailers by a meaningful margin. Go get one before they’re gone.