11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds

Finally get your backyard looking its best with these planters, sculptures

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Now that it’s officially summer and we’re spending as much time as possible on our patios, we’ve found a renewed interest in decorating our outdoor space. And fortunately, Tractor Supply has consistently been one of the best places to score the kind of pieces we love without breaking the bank. The latest drop of items covers a lot of ground, including impressive planters, ground-cover options, fountains, dividers, and more. So, let’s embrace the season and check out the best new Tractor Supply outdoor decor finds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast.

1 GroundWork Modern Minimalist Metal Planter

Picking what to plant is essential for your garden’s look, but so is the vessels you’re putting them in. This GroundWork Modern Minimalist Metal Planter ($14.44) is a well-priced option whose look belies its price. Customers in the reviews also love them, saying they’re “beautiful and durable.”

2 Nuu Garden Blue Outdoor Seat Cushions 2-Pack

Picking the perfect patio furniture is just the first step in the process. Once it’s in place, you should be accessorizing that couch, sectional, or those chairs with add-ons like this Nuu Garden Blue Outdoor Seat Cushions 2-Pack ($19.99). It’s the easiest way to add a pop of color to your scheme (while also making it more comfortable, of course).

3 Rain Forest Small Caribbean Beach Pebbles, 30 lbs.

Looking for some ground cover in your garden that will stand out a little more than mulch? We love the look of these Rain Forest Small Caribbean Beach Pebbles ($19.99), especially as the base for a sculpture garden or lining a water feature. There’s also a black pebble version!

4 Ogrow Machrus Garden Arch Trellis

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Letting your plants grow overhead can be one of the most stunning ways to decorate your garden! This Ogrow Machrus Garden Arch Trellis ($49.99) provides the ideal base for exactly that, but it also comes with clamps so you can attach lights or other decorations as well!

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5 LuxenHome Pineapple Outdoor Statue

Breaking up the greenery in your backyard can help add personality and texture. That’s why this LuxenHome Pineapple Outdoor Statue ($74.99) is such a great addition to a porch, patio, or garden as an accent piece, pathway liner, or flower bed ornament.

6 Zingz Home Verdigris Garden Centerpiece

If you’re looking for decor with a little more height, there’s also this unique Zingz Home Verdigris Garden Centerpiece ($49.99). We love that this simple piece includes an LED solar light, a bird bath, and a place for planters, making it a true all-in-one addition.

7 Peaktop 2-Tier Outdoor Waterfall Fountain

Speaking of eye-catching backyard decor, it’s hard to top a good water feature like this Peaktop 2-Tier Outdoor Waterfall Fountain ($319.99). With a constant flow of water, this also adds the calming sound of trickling water to your garden.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy and heavy this waterfall is right out of the package,” writes one happy customer in the review section, adding that assembly was “easy” and only took five minutes. “My neighbors can not believe how beautiful this is. One has already ordered one for their home.”

8 Red Shed Solar Wind Chime

It’s very easy to get so focused on how your yard looks that you forget it’s important to consider how it sounds, too. That’s why we love this glass Red Shed Solar Wind Chime ($19.99), which not only will fill your garden and green space with that soothing, melodic tinkling noise, but also lights up at night to provide an enchanting glow.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Barrette Outdoor Living Decorative Screen Panel

Sometimes, a wall or fence isn’t the right move. This Barrette Outdoor Living Decorative Screen Panel ($49.99) offers an aesthetically pleasing way to break up your space, working both as a divider and an accent piece.

10 Sunnydaze Decor Ceramic Bird Bath

We’re major proponents of adding anything that will bring more winged visitors into our yard. But before you reach for that birdfeeder, consider this Sunnydaze Decor Ceramic Bird Bath ($145), which is an eye-catching piece in its own right. It’s a great way to fill a corner or turn into a pathway centerpiece!

11 Red Shed Hedgehog Key Hide

Even if you haven’t made the switch to digital locks or a smarthome solution, there’s still a tried and true way to ensure you’re never locked out. This Red Shed Hedgehog Key Hide ($10.39) can discreetly rest on your porch or in your garden, fronting as a piece of genuinely adorable decor…And then open its back to reveal a space to stash your spare set!